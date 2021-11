Free Fire Booyah Day event date and calender revealed

In what can only be described as a favorable development for Free Fire gamers, Garena released a sneak peek at all of the events and rewards that would be available to them as part of the Free Fire Booyah day celebration.

Events have been an essential constituent of Free Fire and keep players hooked to the game by providing a variety of exclusive rewards. A few of the Diwali events are still underway while the New Map Launch Event calendar leaks surfaced. Subsequently, Garena has now released the forthcoming Booyah Day calendar.

Free Fire Booyah Day event calendar overview

Free Fire posted an event calendar that provides Indian players with a glimpse of what's in store for them in the coming days. The details are revealed below:

Skin Change (8 November 2021 to 26 November 2021)

Booyah Day Event (12 November 2021 to 29 November 2021)

Booyah Shoot (18 November 2021 to 28 November 2021)

The developers have not yet revealed the exact specifics of events and rewards lined up for the Free Fire India server. However, based on the picture, it is evident that the peak day of the event is scheduled for 20 November 2021.

Booyah Day event specifics

Much to players' surprise, Free Fire Europe has posted a detailed event calendar for the EU server. The details are as follows:

Booyah Go (12 November โ€“ 29 November)

Booyah Go Leaderboard (12 November โ€“ 29 November)

Booyah Day Exchange Store (Classic Store: 12 November โ€“ 29 November, Premium Store: 20 November โ€“ 29 November)

Cumulative Login (12 November โ€“ 21 November)

Login Rewards (13 November โ€“ 18 November)

Booyah Shoot Web Event (17 November โ€“ 28 November)

Defeat Challenge (19 November โ€“ 24 November)

Leak Day Login (20 November)

Play with Leon (20 November)

Weekends Booyah Challenge (20 November โ€“ 21 November)

Friend Callback (20 November โ€“ 25 November)

This calendar is posted by Free Fire Europe on their official handle, and Indian players may expect a similar set of events and rewards. Although these may vary from server to server, users definitely have a fruitful month ahead.

Edited by Siddharth Satish