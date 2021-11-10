How to get season rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX easily

Garena Free Fire MAX has a separate ranking system for its Classic Battle Royale (BR) and Clash Squad (CS) modes. The ranks for each mode reset after the conclusion of each season, granting season-end rewards to players.

Users receive seasonal rewards according to the tier they reach, which means a higher rank will earn a greater prize. Therefore, players have to grind hard each season to maximize their tiers and receive higher rank rewards.

Here are some tips that players can use to easily get some season rewards.

Tips to grab season rewards in Free Fire MAX quickly

Currently, BR-Ranked and CS-Ranked modes are in their 24th and 9th seasons with tons of season-end rewards.

Keep an eye on daily missions

Daily missions for ranked mode (Image via Free Fire MAX)

As already mentioned, players can only get season rewards after they maximize their tiers. To get to the higher tiers, users need to earn more rank points. Hence, players should keep an eye on the daily missions that grant extra rank points.

Prioritize placement and wins over hot drops

Booyah earns the maximum rank points (Image via Total Gaming Live)

A Booyah in a match earns a significant amount of rank points from a game, and therefore, players should focus on winning the matches instead of dropping in hot and dying instantly. Adopting a defensive playstyle can be key to surviving.

Survive for long

Surviving for a longer time earn more points in Ranked mode (Image via Free Fire MAX)

No one can win all matches in Free Fire MAX, making survival the most crucial aspect to get better results. An early exit in a game may result in negative rank points. Therefore, one should focus on surviving in a match for longer durations versus going down in a hectic firefight.

Don't ignore kills when attempting good placement games

Players should equip themselves with decent weapons (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Players can earn more rank points as extra kills reward the player with more rank points. While passive gameplay helps in placements, a respectable amount of kills add a lot of rank points in Free Fire MAX.

