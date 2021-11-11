PUBG New State known issues, gameplay lags, lobby, setting errors, and more revealed

Developer Krafton Inc. recently released PUBG New State Mobile for gamers across the globe. The Battle Royale title takes gamers to 2051 to the city of Troi and engages gamers in a futuristic battle for survival.

Gamers were highly anticipating the release of the game. As soon as the title was available in the Google Play Store, they wasted no time and downloaded it right away.

The excitement of gamers soon turned into disappointment after it was found out that the game had several issues. Apparently, Krafton Inc. has acknowledged the errors and is working to fix them as soon as possible.

PUBG New State: The list of issues that are currently troubling gamers

The developers have addressed the fact that PUBG New State has several issues at the moment. Krafton has assured players that it is working to fix the ongoing issues.

Gamers have reported that whenever they try to enter the game, a server connection issue pops up.

There are several ongoing errors in the game regarding gameplay, settings, lobby and other aspects.

All issues regarding PUBG New State have been listed accordingly:

MISC issues in PUBG New State

Incorrect ping information displayed after account creation.

Occasional flickering or abnormal colors in-game.

No reload sound and motion when reloading after tapping the reload button repeatedly.

No sounds when landing from a high altitude.

The quantity is occasionally marked as (0) when items are in inventory.

Follow feature does not function ocassionally.

Molotov inside a tram does not works.

Obtain a dropped weapon instead of your preset weapon if one is dropped at the respawn point.

Objects appear abnormally on the Station map.

Occasional flickering of location names in the world map in iOS devices.

Pick up/Lootbox/Trunk buttons moved along the x-axis when opening a bag on iOS.

Settings of PUBG New State

Sensitivity working different from the applied settings.

Inability to access some buttons in the control settings.

Lobby of PUBG New State

Faulty chatting system after the game was in the background for a few minutes.

Map selection settings are reset after selecting a new leader.

Gamers are disconnected when the game remains in the background for a few minutes.

Spectate in PUBG New State

Scope pops up when spectating a squad member.

ID does not change during spectating other players.

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE Hello Survivors!

Due to current server issues we've decided to postpone the official launch of the game TWO hours to 06:00 (UTC). We apologize for any inconvenience.

The official launch of PUBG New State was expected to take place at 4.00 am UTC. Due to ongoing issues, the launch was delayed by two hours and took place at 6.00 am UTC. While the game has launched, it remains largely inaccessible (unplayable) as of the time of writing this article.

