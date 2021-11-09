When is PUBG New State releasing on Play Store? How to download, expected APK file size, and more

PUBG New State is a few days away from its global launch and fans are eager to see what’s in store for them. PUBG New State's developers have promised dynamic gameplay and a gaming experience that will be different from what players are used to at the moment.

PUBG New State global launch is set to take place on November 11, 2021. The game will be free to play and players can download it from the Play Store or the App Store depending on their device. Currently, players can pre-register in the aforementioned stores, and upon doing so, they will be rewarded with a vehicle skin when the game releases.

How to download PUBG New State from Play Store

PUBG New State has not been released yet. But the game’s global launch is set to be on November 11, 2021. The game has undergone multiple rounds of testing and fans have expressed their excitement over the launch of PUBG New State. Once the global launch is done, the game will be live on the Play store. In order to download the game, one can follow these steps:

Open Play Store

Search for “PUBG New State”

Click on the “Download” button

On downloading, the game will be installed

This game is not just for Android users. This game is also available for iOS users, and they too can download the game after the global launch.

How to download PUBG New State APK files?

The official APK files for PUBG have not been released yet. However, there are plenty of content creators who claim to have the APK files necessary for the game to run. Players are advised not to download any third party APKs before launch as these files typically contain malware that will pose a threat to the integrity of the device.

These files can be harmful and therefore it is better to wait for the global launch, and then download PUBG New State via the Play Store or the App Store. Once the official APK is out, players can use the following steps to avoid using a storefront to get the game:

Download the official APK and OBB files for PUBG New State

Open the folder which contains the APK and the OBB files

Allow 'install from unknown source' during install

The files will be installed and the game will be available to play

The game's APK file is estimated to be under 100mb with the OBB files being additionally downloaded after. Players must wait until launch to get the full details around PUBG New State.

Edited by Danyal Arabi