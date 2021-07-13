BGMI 1.5 update released on Google Play Store: Download link, update size, and compatibility details

The BGMI 1.5 update has been released and started rolling out on the Google Play Store. The new patch will add a Mission Ignition game mode, which features an exclusive firearm, anti-gravity motorcycle, and more. Additionally, there are several alterations to the ranking system as well as the Royale Pass.

Players can get the latest Battlegrounds Mobile India version from the Google Play Store. Alternatively, they can use the TapTap app or the APK and OBB files to get the BGMI 1.5 update on their Android devices.

How to download BGMI 1.5 update from Play Store

Here's a guide to get the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 update on Android devices:

Step 1: Players need to open Google Play Store and search for BGMI, or head to the link here.

The size of the file is around 422 MB

Step 2: Next, they must press the “Update” button. If users don’t find an update button, they must wait for the BGMI 1.5 update to be made available for their device.

Also read: TeamIND’s three consecutive WWCDs in BGMI Launch Party: Was it a fluke or perfect gameplay?

Download size: The BGMI 1.5 update on the Google Play Store is roughly around 422 MB. It might slightly vary depending upon the device used by the player. Additionally, they will have to download the resource pack in-game, so users should have enough space on their devices before proceeding with the update.

Users need to select their desired resource pack

Step 3: After the update has been installed, they can open the game and select their desired resource pack from the two available options: HD resource pack and Low spec resource pack.

Step 4: Once the selected pack has been downloaded, gamers can sign in using their preferred method and then enjoy playing the BGMI 1.5 update.

Device compatibility details as per the Google Play Store

Also read: “Battlegrounds Mobile India will definitely be creating a significant boost for players and content creators in the nation’s mobile industry”: Asarudheen of Vaadhiyaar

Edited by Ravi Iyer