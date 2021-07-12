PUBG Mobile 1.5 global version APK download link for Android devices

On July 9th, the developers of PUBG Mobile had released the much-awaited 1.5 version of the game. Users can try out the new features after downloading it, including the Ignition game mode, a firearm, and more. All players are entitled to receive these rewards if they update to the latest version before July 16th:

2,888 BP 100 AG Victorian Maiden Backpack (3d) ×1.

Those who haven't downloaded the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update can do so from the Play Store/Apple App Store. Android users can also utilize the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download this game.

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.5 version on Android devices

PUBG Mobile's website offers two types of APK files:

Regular version: Click here

Small/Compact: Click here

The regular APK file takes up about 1 GB of space, while the compact version is sized at 687 MB. It is essential that players have enough storage on their devices before downloading the PUBG Mobile 1.5 version.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile

Step 1: Using the links stated above, download any APK file for PUBG Mobile 1.5 update.

Step 2: After the download draws to an end, the Install from Unknown Source setting has to be enabled. Then the game has to be installed on the device.

Step 3: Users can finally open the PUBG Mobile application.

Players that went with the compact version should additionally download resource packs in-game. Meanwhile, those who download the regular version can play PUBG Mobile once the installation is complete.

After opening the PUBG Mobile 1.5 application, players need to login to their accounts to play

Step 4: Login using any available methods to enjoy the new update of the famous battle royale title.

Players may re-download the file and follow the steps stated above if they encounter a parsing error.

