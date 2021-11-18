PUBG New State update for 18th November: Fixes, balances and more

Krafton's latest futuristic battle royale shooter, PUBG New State, was met with mixed reactions on Google Play and the App Store. The primary reason was various lag issues, poor optimizations, heating problems, and more.

Many users even called the game an unfinished product in their reviews on the Play Store. Even the ratings on both application stores were also not impressive as users demanded improvement in PUBG New State.

PUBG: NEW STATE Dev Team @NEWSTATE_DEV We are currently focusing on our sound effects, especially audible range and direction of "footsteps".



Sound effect 1st balancing update will be implemented on our Nov. 18th hotfix, so please give us your honest feedback.

Considering the fans' fair criticism, developers decided to implement a hotfix update today, i.e., November 18, 2021. The update was supposed to fix various issues that the users reported.

Update: Today's maintenance will begin at 05:00 (UTC), three hours later than previously announced.

*The schedule is subject to change.

Please see below for more details.

PUBG New State: Hotfix timing, implementation, improvements, and more

When was the update implemented?

Maintenance break lasted four hours (Image via PUBG New State)

The maintenance break for the update began at 05:00 (UTC), which lasted for almost four hours and ended around 09:00 (UTC). Players can now download the latest version of PUBG New State from their respective application stores.

Google Play link.

App Store link.

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE



The scheduled maintenance for Nov. 18 is now complete. Thank you for your patience!

Check out the link below for update details.

The scheduled maintenance for Nov. 18 is now complete. Thank you for your patience!

Check out the link below for update details.

PUBG New State hotfix update: Download size and version

Download Size (Image via Google Play)

PUBG New State is running on version 0.9.18 after the November 18, 2021 update. Players who haven't updated their games yet can download the latest file of size 178 MB.

What are the new optimizations and fixes?

Details of the latest update (Image via PUBG New State)

There have been the following fixes and optimizations in the game since the latest update:

The issues of frame drops reported on iOS devices have been fixed.

The graphic quality of PUBG New State has been improved for iOS devices. However, the higher graphic setting may still cause some heating issues.

Issues causing abnormal crashes on both Android and iOS devices have been fixed.

Specific bugs and app freezing problems have been fixed on Android devices caused by tapping the "GO TO LOBBY" button.

The sound quality for airdrops has been balanced. Users previously reported that airdrops sounds were louder than others.

Devs also made other sound optimizations regarding footsteps.

Developers have also improved many other minimal gameplay issues from FPP mode bare hand movement to other minor in-game functions.

Readers can find detailed changes and bug fixes regarding the version 0.9.18 hotfix update here.

PUBG: NEW STATE Dev Team @NEWSTATE_DEV Based on your valuable feedback, we would like to update additional adjustments in the upcoming hotfix or December Update. Based on your valuable feedback, we would like to update additional adjustments in the upcoming hotfix or December Update.

Developers have also requested the players to leave feedback regarding the latest update. They will fix the additional issues and newly reported problems in the next hotfix or December update.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha