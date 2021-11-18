PUBG New State update for 18th November: Fixes, balances and more

Krafton's latest futuristic battle royale shooter, PUBG New State, was met with mixed reactions on Google Play and the App Store. The primary reason was various lag issues, poor optimizations, heating problems, and more.
Many users even called the game an unfinished product in their reviews on the Play Store. Even the ratings on both application stores were also not impressive as users demanded improvement in PUBG New State.
Considering the fans' fair criticism, developers decided to implement a hotfix update today, i.e., November 18, 2021. The update was supposed to fix various issues that the users reported.
PUBG New State: Hotfix timing, implementation, improvements, and more
When was the update implemented?
The maintenance break for the update began at 05:00 (UTC), which lasted for almost four hours and ended around 09:00 (UTC). Players can now download the latest version of PUBG New State from their respective application stores.
PUBG New State hotfix update: Download size and version
PUBG New State is running on version 0.9.18 after the November 18, 2021 update. Players who haven't updated their games yet can download the latest file of size 178 MB.
What are the new optimizations and fixes?
There have been the following fixes and optimizations in the game since the latest update:
- The issues of frame drops reported on iOS devices have been fixed.
- The graphic quality of PUBG New State has been improved for iOS devices. However, the higher graphic setting may still cause some heating issues.
- Issues causing abnormal crashes on both Android and iOS devices have been fixed.
- Specific bugs and app freezing problems have been fixed on Android devices caused by tapping the "GO TO LOBBY" button.
- The sound quality for airdrops has been balanced. Users previously reported that airdrops sounds were louder than others.
- Devs also made other sound optimizations regarding footsteps.
- Developers have also improved many other minimal gameplay issues from FPP mode bare hand movement to other minor in-game functions.
Readers can find detailed changes and bug fixes regarding the version 0.9.18 hotfix update here.
Developers have also requested the players to leave feedback regarding the latest update. They will fix the additional issues and newly reported problems in the next hotfix or December update.