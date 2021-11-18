5 best landing spots in PUBG New State to get the most loot

Krafton’s latest title PUBG New State received an overwhelming response on the day of its global release. Fans had a lot to look forward to, as the game featured a new map called Troi and Erangel 2051, which is an updated version of an existing map present in the prequel titles.

This article contains loot spots that players should look out for while playing PUBG New State. The list mentioned below is in no particular order.

Best spots on Erangel 2051 and Troi maps for high-tier loot in PUBG New State

1) Chester - Troi

Chester in Troi (Image via Krafton)

This is an area replete with high-tier loot. It has multiple buildings allowing a team to split and loot quickly. This area will give players more options in terms of the guns they want to run in their loadout, making it one of the best loot spots in PUBG New State.

2) Exhibit Hall - Troi

Exhibit Hall is usually contested early in the game owing to the location of the area. It is situated towards the center of the map, making it easy for teams to rotate. Good loot with early gunfights makes this area an ideal loot spot for PUBG New State players who like to loot fast and engage in gunfights immediately.

3) Military Base - Erangel 2051

This Military Base area is present in Erangel 2051, and is a great place for some high-tier loot. The Military Base also gives players level 3 armor which is extremely useful during early gunfights. Due to the high-tier loot, this area is usually heavily contested. This is yet another place that is great for players who like to loot quickly and rack up kills early in the game.

4) School - Erangel 2051

School’s position on the map makes it a highly contested area. This area in PUBG New State has high-tier loot and its central location makes it easy for teams to rotate with ease. For these reasons, School is another area that is heavily contested.

5) Factory - Troi

Factory in Troi (Image via Krafton)

This area in Troi is replete with good loot, and teams also have the option of using a vehicle to quickly rotate to the next zone. Factory is another heavily contested area which is perfect for racking up kills during the earlier stages of the game.

