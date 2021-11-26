How to choose best PUBG New State settings for 3 GB RAM Android devices

PUBG New State players are always trying to find ways to improve their chances of winning gunfights. While individual skill is one of the most important determining factors, there are other elements that affect the chances of winning games.

It is common for players to rush into a game as soon as they download the application. But one of the most important things to do is to tweak the settings based on the device’s hardware. Not all gamers are privy to state-of-the-art tech, which is capable of running games that are resource intensive.

This article provides a basic guide to choosing the best PUBG New State settings for mobile phones with 3 GB RAM.

How to tweak the settings in PUBG New State for smooth gameplay

Before we get into the details, it is important to understand the limitations that a phone with 3GB RAM has.

For a game like PUBG New State, it is not impossible to run the game. However, the application is such that it is quite demanding in terms of resources. Therefore, the priority while choosing settings should be smooth gameplay and not graphics.

PUBG New State offers multiple sections under settings and the main section that affects RAM usage will be graphics.

Graphic settings in PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

Performance

Frame rate: Low

A high frame rate is important in a game like PUBG New State. But considering that the mobile phone has 3GB RAM, it is advisable to run the game on the lowest frame rate setting in order to play without any stutters.

Graphics

Graphic Quality: Lite

Anti-aliasing: Off

Brightness: Default

Graphic API: OpenGL ES

It is important to play the game with the lowest graphic settings. Good quality rendering drastically reduces performance. The brightness can be set based on the battery's power consumption.

It is best to avoid changing the graphic API unless there’s an issue with the display. Post global launch, players with Vulkan as their default setting faced issues with the PUBG New State's display. Should problems arise, it is advisable to switch to OpenGL ES.

Tweaking the settings in this manner should improve the gameplay by a considerable margin. It is important to understand that the game is new and loss in performance can also occur due to poor optimization.

Some players have also faced the issue of having extremely poor graphics despite having a top-tier gaming mobile phone.

Therefore, it is important to understand that this guide is merely a suggestion to improve the overall gameplay.

