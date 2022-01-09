5 best mobiles for Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Mobile Legends Bang Bang is an online multiplayer battle arena mobile game. It was created and released by Moonton, a Chinese video game developing company, for both Android and iOS mobile devices. It garnered huge popularity soon after its release in 2016.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang boasts impeccable technical gameplay which is inherent in a battle arena game. Here, the players' objective is to fight their enemies, followed by reaching and destroying their base.

However, they must defend their own base as well. The players engage in two separate teams, with each consisting of five members.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang was initially released with only ten heroes. However, by November 2019, the numbers grew to 70. This was surpassed by another rise in March 2020, with over 95 heroes becoming available at a player's disposal. Currently, it is one of the most famous mobile battle arena games.

Mobile phones that can smoothly run Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Picking a gaming phone typically means opting for one with a big, high resolution screen. Furthermore, it should possess a strong processor and decent battery life so that the games can run in an interrupted fashion. With that being said, these are the five phones that can run Mobile Legends Bang Bang at its best.

Top five mobile phones for Mobile Legends Bang Bang

iPhone 13 Pro MAX

OnePlus 9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

5) Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro

Brand Xiaomi Price $297 Specifications 6.67" IPS LCD screen, Snapdragon 860 CPU -8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB ROM

Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro is an excellent gaming phone that can be acquired without going overboard with the budget. Backed up by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, the POCO X3 Pro is made to deliver impressive performance. Furthermore, it has the Adreno 640 to boost its gaming prowess.

It also provides a highly responsive, smooth and fast gaming experience. Due to all these factors, the Poco X3 Pro can efficiently run Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

4) Xiaomi Mi 11i

Brand Xiaomi Price $618 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU, Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

Xiaomi Mi 11i is said to be one of the best gaming phones of recent times. It is compact and lightweight, making it convenient for the users to carry. The phone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU and Adreno 660 GPU.

Moreover, its strong and powerful Gorilla glass prevents niggling scratches and keeps the device safe. Xiaomi Mi 11i provides the best gaming experience for games like Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

3) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Brand Samsung Price $699.99 Specifications 6.8" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Exynos 2100 octa-core CPU, 8K resolution, smart-battery optimization

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is an Android device for those who simply want the best gaming phones in the business. It has a big display panel, a really powerful chipset, and a high-quality battery.

Moreover, it is one of the best big-screen Android devices available today. Unsurprisingly, it is more than capable of running Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

2) OnePlus 9 Pro

Brand One Plus Price $898 Specifications 6.67" FHD, 256GB/12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz refresh rate on screen

The OnePlus 9 Pro follows the design and language of OnePlus, making it a modern, beautiful and elegant device. The phone merely weighs 197 grams, which makes it super sleek and tactile.

This also makes it perfect for long gaming sessions. The OnePlus 9 Pro also has a pro gamer setting that further facilitates smooth gaming sessions.

1) iPhone 13 Pro Max

Brand Apple Price $1099 Specifications 6.7" FHD, 128 GB ROM, A15 Bionic Chip, 4K display

When it comes to high quality games that require good graphics and stable software, nothing is better than Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max. Although all models of the iPhone 13 series have extremely fast A15 chips, the Pro and Pro Max come with a fifth GPU core to set themselves apart.

Due to all these features, gamers prefer the larger “Max” model, which lets them play Mobile Legends Bang Bang without any hiccups.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul