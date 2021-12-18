5 best smartphones to play PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State had a mixed response since its worldwide release in November as the game has suffered from several optimisation issues. While the developers keep dropping patches to improve the game, the requirements for a modern gaming phone have never been greater.

PUBG took the battle royale scene to a new height, first on PC and then on mobile. Before PUBG, it was quite unimaginable that the mobile scene could be tuned and turned into a competitive scene.

It was quite natural that PUBG: New State would also carry a lot of hype. Unlike PUBG Mobile, PUBG: New State is made for handheld devices and set in a fictitious futuristic world.

However, there have been several issues that have plagued the game, including performance issues. But thanks to advanced technology, there are still some wonderful mobile phones that can run PUBG: New State quite well.

5 great mobile devices that can run PUBG: New State without any issues

Unlike PUBG Mobile, PUBG: New State requires modern hardware to run smoothly. PUBG: New State is a newer game and quite naturally, the pressure it exerts on a mobile device is far greater than its older counterpart.

Having said that, the fundamental requirements of PUBG: New State are no different from any other video game, although the requirements are relatively higher. Keeping all these factors in mind, the 5 best phones to play PUBG: New State are:

iPhone 13 Pro Max

OnePlus 9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S21

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

5) Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Brand Xiaomi Price $297 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 870 CPU -8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB ROM

The Snapdragon 870 may be a bit dated but it can still hold its own when it comes to running PUBG: New State. It is well supported by 8 GB of RAM, great battery, and has a great price of only $297.

4) Xiaomi Mi 11i

Brand Xiaomi Price $618 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU, Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

Xiaomi Mi 11i is the finest product from the 11 series and gets an upgraded Snapdragon 888 processor along with an upgraded GPU in the form of the Adreno 660. With such a stellar set of specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 11i faces no issues while running PUBG: New State.

3) Samsung Galaxy S21

Brand Samsung Price $699.99 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Exynos 2100 octa-core CPU, 8K resolution, smart-battery optimisation

The S21 has upgraded editions at a greater price. However, the Galaxy S21 still performs brilliantly with the Exynos 2100 processor. Samsung has finally managed to settle the issue with the earlier Exynos chipsets that had overheating issues.

2) OnePlus 9 Pro

Brand One Plus Price $898 Specifications 6.67" FHD, 256GB/12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz refresh rate on schreen

Arguably the king of all android devices, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a huge 12 GB of RAM that can easily run PUBG: New State. Additionally, it also employs a Snapdragon 888 processor with a 6.67" screen that has a 120 Hz screen refresh rate.

1) iPhone Pro Max

Brand Apple Price $1099 Specifications 6.7" FHD, 128 Gb ROM, A15 Bionic Chip, 4K display

Also Read Article Continues below

Apple's flagship comes with one of the most powerful chipsets in the form of the A15 Bionic that can handle most games on the market at highest settings, including PUBG: New State.

Edited by Siddharth Satish