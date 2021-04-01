Mobile Legends Bang Bang is a very famous MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game that pits five players against five other players in a game of survival. Teamwork and strategy play an important role in the 10-minute-long matches.

Players can choose from a bunch of classes: Tanks, Mages, Assassins, Supports, Marksmen, etc. The game has simple controls and is appreciated for its fast-paced matches.

Unfortunately for Indian gamers, Mobile Legends Bang Bang was banned in the country on June 29, 2020. India's government banned 58 other Chinese apps on account of national security.

Clash of Kings was another Chinese game developed by Elex Wireless that was banned on the same date. TikTok, Shareit, and Club Factory are a few other apps that were banned.

Also read: 5 best games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang to play after the ban

Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Country of origin, publisher, and history

Image via WallpaperAccess

It is evident from the ban that the country of origin of Mobile Legends Bang Bang is China. Mobile Legends Bang Bang is developed by Moonton, a Chinese video game developer and publisher based in Shanghai. Moonton was recently acquired by Nuverse, a gaming unit by Bytedance, for around $4 million.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang was released in 2016 and became very popular in Southeast Asia. The title was released as Magic Rush: Heroes, but due to a lawsuit filed by Riot Games, the game was removed from the Google Play Store and re-released as Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

The game has over 100 million downloads and a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store. By the end of 2019, Mobile Legends Bang Bang had generated revenue worth $500 million, as per a report by Sensor Tower.

Advertisement

Mobile Legends Bang Bang won the Most Favorite Game of the Year in the EXGCON Indonesia Gaming Awards in 2019. The game is quite famous in the esports industry, and tournaments have been hosted around the globe.

Also read: 5 best Android games like Mobile Legends in 2021