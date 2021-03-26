Mobile Legends is a popular Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) mobile game. The exciting 5vs5 matches last for approximately 10 minutes.

There are quite a few Android games which are a lot like Mobile Legends, in terms of both ambience and gameplay. If players are looking for more such games, they can take a look at the list given below.

5 best Android games like Mobile Legends in 2021

These are five of the best Android games like Mobile Legends:

1. Awakening of Heroes: MOBA 5v5

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

Like Mobile Legends, this game also features 5vs5 MOBA matches. Players can choose any one of the heroes and enjoy the exciting matches with their friends online.

One of the main attractions of this title is that it offers various rewards that players can collect. Matches in this game last for about 10 minutes and focus mainly on strategy.

Download it from here.

2. Legend of Ace

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

This game was more appreciated by players, as the item system was replaced with a card-based system. The strategic matches will remind players of the exciting matches they're used to in Mobile Legends.

Players can have a total of five members in a single team. There are five roles that players can choose from, namely Tank, Healer, Shooter, Mage, and Ganker.

Download it from here.

3. Tacticool – 5v5 shooter

Image via OGLPLAYS Android iOS Gameplays (YouTube)

Players will have to form a team of five and then defeat their rival team, like they did in Mobile Legends. Even though the atmosphere and game mechanics of this title are different, players will enjoy it nonetheless.

Players can fight their enemies on the detailed maps that Tacticool– 5v5 shooter offers. This game has a great rating of 4.7 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

4. Champions Legion | 5v5 MOBA

Image via Champions Legion

Both Mobile Legends and Champions Legion belong to the MOBA genre and have exciting gameplay. This download size of this title is 99 MB, and it is compatible with low-end Android devices.

Players have the option to create their very own league in this title. With practice and by learning new skills, players can also become the MVP.

Download it from here.

5. Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

Image via TeBsZzz Gaming (YouTube)

One of the best aspects about this game is that it has both MOBA and battle-royale matches that players can enjoy. Like Mobile Legends, each hero in this title, has their own unique ability and skill.

Instead of 5 vs 5 matches, Heroes Strike Offline has 3 vs 3 matches that players can enjoy. The exciting matches last for approximately four minutes.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

