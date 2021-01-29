Age of Empires is a beloved real-time strategy game appreciated by players all over the world. In this game, players can build their own kingdoms and create an army to protect the kingdom.

Unfortunately, this game cannot be played on a mobile device. However, gamers searching for mobile games like the Age of Empires should explore the titles discussed below.

5 best Android games like Age of Empires in 2021

1. Age of Strategy

Like Age of Empires, this title is also a strategy game with engaging gameplay. Players get the chance to wage wars and defeat their enemies in a medieval setting.

The game also incorporates fantasy elements in its gameplay, allowing players to use various spells in battle. The animations might not be polished, but the game is definitely worth the time.

2. Battle of Polytopia – A Civilization Strategy Game

This title has a simple strategic gameplay with pixelated graphics. Players can build their own armies and battle enemies like in the Age of Empires.

This game might also be appealing to kids because of its bright colors and sharp graphics. Battle of Polytopia has a rating of 4.4 stars and over five million downloads on the Google Play Store.

3. Empire: Age of Knights – Fantasy MMO Strategy Game

In this strategy game, players can join alliances and take down other kingdoms. Since it’s an MMO game, players need an active internet connection to play.

One can build a medieval empire and trade resources to strengthen their economic relationship with other kingdoms. Players can also earn profit by trading commodities and using them to expand the empire.

4. Age of Ottoman

The historical backdrop of this title will surely remind players of Age of Empires. The game provides players the option to play it solo or with friends over Local Area Network.

Players can either command Byzantine or Turkish soldiers. The age of the Ottoman allows players to gain special powers to implement on the battlefield.

5. Art of War 3: PvP RTS modern warfare strategy game

Although this title's backdrop is different from the Age of Empires, players learn how to implement different war strategies. One can engage in real-time PvP battles.

Players need to act decisively when commanding troops and to crush the enemies. The game has a solid rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

