Why is Fortnite banned from Apple?

The grisly tension between Apple and Epic Games has left Fortnite barred from Apple's app store, preventing iOS users from playing the game's mobile version.

Apple and Epic Games recently collided in a lawsuit where Fortnite's head management initiated a legal battle over in-game fees and disputes over Apple's large cut of profits.

Amidst the chaos, Apple elected to ban Fortnite from the app store indefinitely. Since the two companies' struggle back in August, Epic Games and Apple haven't seen eye to eye on anything. Things have gotten so out of hand that Epic Games' CEO stated that the conflict could take years to resolve.

Tim Sweeney @TimSweeneyEpic Apple lied. Apple spent a year telling the world, the court, and the press they’d "welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else". Epic agreed, and now Apple has reneged in another abuse of its monopoly power over a billion users. Apple lied. Apple spent a year telling the world, the court, and the press they’d "welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else". Epic agreed, and now Apple has reneged in another abuse of its monopoly power over a billion users.

It's already been an entire year since the first engagement, and the situation seems to have worsened without many solutions. The most recent decision from Apple vs. Epic Games ruled majorly in favor of Apple, as Judge Rogers sided with them on 9 of the 10 accounts brought forth in the trial, but at least Epic Games wasn't found for theft.

The entire lawsuit deals with in-game transactions and who gets what amount of money. Since Epic Games attempted to step aside from Apple's 30% profit so that they could obtain everything for themselves, Epic Games wasn't in a great position.

Talk of the Town @1037WTIB #Apple has announced that #Fortnite and its Cary-based parent company #EpicGames have been banned from the App Store indefinitely. In a statement released Wednesday, Apple said it would maintain its ban on Fortnite until all appeals in a lawsuit have been exhausted. #Apple has announced that #Fortnite and its Cary-based parent company #EpicGames have been banned from the App Store indefinitely. In a statement released Wednesday, Apple said it would maintain its ban on Fortnite until all appeals in a lawsuit have been exhausted.

As a result, Epic Games failed to prove that Apple was illegally monetizing the profits from in-game purchases, thus dismantling their case. Later, Apple stated that Epic Games violated the contract drawn between the two parties and broke the agreement clearly written out within the said contract.

Apple said that Epic Games displayed several acts of mistrust and shiftiness, effectively tarnishing the relationship between the two companies for the foreseeable future.

Though Epic Games considered the lawsuit a subtle victory, Fortnite's ban in the App Store may set them back exponentially over the next few months.

It's unclear if Apple will ever allow Epic Games and Fortnite to be a part of their world, but for now, they've laid a hefty ban on the game and seem to be parting ways with Epic Games for a long time to come.

