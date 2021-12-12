5 best smartphones to play Free Fire

Free Fire is the antithesis of PUBG Mobile when it comes to battle royale games in the mobile games market. But the two games together dominate the mobile games scene like no other games.

Since their inception, mobile games have been seen as casual ways to spend time. However, technological innovations have led mobile devices to take new strides and with mobiles, the games have also developed. Free Fire is one of the first to bring the battle royale experience to mobile.

Over the years, Free Fire has changed the outlook of the game and the game now has an active esports scene as well. Since then, Free Fire has also launched Free Fire Max, a more modern and up-to-date approach to the original game.

Five great mobile devices to play Free Fire seamlessly

While Free Fire can run well on relatively ordinary devices, it still needs a great device to play optimally. The newer Free Fire Max has higher spec requirements as well.

Great hardware, large battery capacity, and a big screen are necessary to make the most out of Free Fire. The top five mobile devices that can run Free Fire at maximum settings are:

iPhone 13 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S21

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

5) Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Brand Xiaomi Price $297 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 870 CPU -8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB ROM

The Poco X3 Pro is an excellently priced mobile phone with solid hardware at an affordable price. It's arguably the best device under the $300 segment and even comes with a 6 GB of RAM variant at a cheaper price. It can run any mobile game, including both iterations of Free Fire, in maximum settings without sacrificing quality.

4) Xiaomi Mi 11i

Brand Xiaomi Price $618 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU, Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

The Xiaomi Mi 11i is the flagship product from the Mi 11 series and it's one of the highest value products in its price range. It upgrades both the Processor and the GPU, which gives even more superior performance for Free Fire.

3) Samsung Galaxy S21

Brand Samsung Price $699.99 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, 8K resolution, smart-attery optimisation

The Samsung S21 has received several upgrades, but the base edition is still the best value for money. Like the two names above, Snapdragon 888 in the Galaxy S21 can handle the toughest games, including Free Fire, without any hassle.

2) OnePlus 9 Pro

Brand One Plus Price $898 Specifications 6.67" FHD, 256GB/12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz refresh rate on schreen

OnePlus 9 Pro is arguably the most premium mobile in the Android market and comes with a whopping 12 GB of RAM. It has an 8K display at a 120 Hz refresh rate, making the device an incredible one to play Free Fire or any video game.

1) iPhone 13 Pro Max

Brand Apple Price $1099 Specifications 6.7" FHD, 128 Gb ROM, A15 Bionic Chip, 4K display

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the ultimate flagship device a gamer can acquire. The Pro Max variant has a much larger screen, perfect for battle royale games like Free Fire. The A15 Bionic is one of the most robust processors at the moment and this device is as future-proof as mobile can be.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen