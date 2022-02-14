5 best mobile phones to buy for gaming under $500 in 2022

Gaming phones are a relatively recent phenomenon, one which has generally restricted itself to the premium smartphone segment. Mobile gamers who wanted an excellent gaming experience on a budget had to trade in other aspects of day-to-day use such as camera quality or OS to get the specs that they needed.

Fortunately, this is no longer the case, as players can snag several excellent deals on considerably powerful phones with a great day-to-day user experience.

Note: Storage and RAM configurations listed here are for the base variants of all phones on the list.

Best phones for gaming under $500 in 2022

1) Google Pixel 5A 5G

The Google Pixel 5A is a less powerful version of the flagship Pixel 5. This means that the chipset is from the SD 700 series along with some tradeoffs on the display size and quality. That being said, the 765G and Adreno 520 GPU can easily handle all the gaming needs of CODM, PUBG, or other similar mobile games. The double stereo speakers are also perfect for mobile gaming.

The main focus here is on the user experience that players expect from Pixel phones, with its amazing cameras and stock Android OS.

Brand: Google

Price: $449

Specs: 6.34" OLED HDR, IP67, Snapdragon 765G, Adreno 520 GPU, 128 GB ROM 6 GB RAM, 4680 mAh battery

2) Apple iPhone SE (2020)

This almost two-year old release from Apple is still a top pick among the phones available in the mid-range segment today. It comes with the A13 chip, which is still one of the best chipsets on the market, and as an Apple product it is bound to receive support for at least five more years.

The main tradeoffs that players are facing here are regarding the screen size and the limited storage on offer.

Brand: Apple

Price: $394

Specs: 4.7" IPS LCD, IP67, A13 Bionic, 64 GB ROM 3 GB RAM, 1821 mAh battery

3) Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

The A52s is featured on this list because many users are looking for balanced phones that handle overall use alongside them being able to support any gaming endeavors. The A52s comes with excellent internals for games, premium grade cameras, stable One UI, stereo speakers, and a massive fast-chargeable battery.

Brand: Samsung

Price: $350

Specs: 6.5" Super AMOLED, IP67, SM7325, Adreno 642L, 128 GB ROM 4 GB RAM, 4500 mAh battery

4) OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 is nearing its two-year anniversary, meaning that its price is seeing some massive reductions. A near flagship grade chip, brilliant cameras, amazing display, and the fast charging experience which brought OnePlus to fame are all on offer here for a reasonable price, making this the most value-for-money option in all the phones in this segment.

Brand: OnePlus

Price: $379.99

Specs: 6.55" Fluid 90Hz AMOLED HDR10+, SM8250, Adreno 650, 128 GB 8GB RAM, 4300 mAh battery

5) iPhone 11

Users who cannot go for the SE because of its small size or older design can consider the iPhone 11. It provides the same level of utility as an SE in terms of gaming experience, with an improved, bigger screen. With new-age iPhone design, more RAM, better battery life, and stereo speakers for a slightly higher price, this is the best budget gaming phone for iOS enthusiasts.

Brand: Apple

Price: $453

Specs: 6.1" IPS LCD, A13 Bioinc, 64GB 4GB RAM, 3110 mAh battery

Note: This list reflects the authors' views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish