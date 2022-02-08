5 best phones to play PUBG Mobile with no lag

PUBG Mobile continues to shine as one of the top battle royale games on mobiles. Although it was primarily released across different operating systems with low requirements, the addition of new maps, items, features, and mechanisms has increased the game's size.

Moreover, the game lags on low-end and mid-end phones. As a result, players tend to use high-end devices that provide the best gaming experience without any stutters.

Which are the best phones that can run PUBG Mobile without any lag?

1) iPhone 13 Pro Max

Brand Apple Price $1099 Specifications 6.7" FHD, 128 Gb ROM, A15 Bionic Chip, 4K display

Apple is regarded as the global leader when it comes to producing high-octane mobile phones. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the company's latest premium model and contains the A15 Bionic Chip that can run the game in 90 FPS even on High graphics.

The iOS also helps in giving a lag-free gaming experience.

2) ASUS ROG 5 Ultimate

Brand Asus Price $999.99 Specifications 6.7" FHD, 18 GB RAM, 512 GB ROM, Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) Chipset

The ROG series by ASUS is the brand's gaming segment. The ROG 5 Ultimate, as its name suggests, is the ultimate version of the phone and contains 18GB of RAM.

This helps provide a smooth PUBG Mobile experience to players worldwide.

3) OnePlus 9 Pro

Brand One Plus Price $898 Specifications 6.67" FHD, 256GB ROM, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz screen refresh rate

OnePlus is considered amongst the leaders in making high-performance Androids. The OnePlus 9 Pro contains the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor that can run PUBG Mobile smoothly.

Furthermore, the 120 Hz screen refresh rate bolsters the performance.

4) iQOO 9 Pro

Brand iQOO Price $679 Specifications 6.78" FHD, 512 GB ROM, 12GB RAM,Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) Chipset

iQOO is Vivo's subsidiary brand that focuses on developing phones with outstanding performance. Recently, BGMI's premier tournament, BGIS 2021, was organized as players played on iQOO phones without any complaints.

Therefore, it can be said that the game's global counterpart can also be played on the latest iQOO 9 Pro without any lag.

5) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Brand Samsung Price $699.99 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Exynos 2100 octa-core CPU, 8K resolution, smart-battery optimisation

The S21 Ultra is the latest flagship model of the Galaxy franchise owned by Samsung. The company always tries to improvise and provide users with the best gaming experience, and the release of this phone stands for that purpose.

Players can play the game on 90 FPS without facing lags as the phone contains an Exynos 2100 octa-core processor.

