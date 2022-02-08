5 best phones to play PUBG Mobile with no lag

PUBG Mobile continues to shine as one of the top battle royale games on mobiles. Although it was primarily released across different operating systems with low requirements, the addition of new maps, items, features, and mechanisms has increased the game's size.
Moreover, the game lags on low-end and mid-end phones. As a result, players tend to use high-end devices that provide the best gaming experience without any stutters.
Which are the best phones that can run PUBG Mobile without any lag?
1) iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple is regarded as the global leader when it comes to producing high-octane mobile phones. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the company's latest premium model and contains the A15 Bionic Chip that can run the game in 90 FPS even on High graphics.
The iOS also helps in giving a lag-free gaming experience.
2) ASUS ROG 5 Ultimate
The ROG series by ASUS is the brand's gaming segment. The ROG 5 Ultimate, as its name suggests, is the ultimate version of the phone and contains 18GB of RAM.
This helps provide a smooth PUBG Mobile experience to players worldwide.
3) OnePlus 9 Pro
OnePlus is considered amongst the leaders in making high-performance Androids. The OnePlus 9 Pro contains the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor that can run PUBG Mobile smoothly.
Furthermore, the 120 Hz screen refresh rate bolsters the performance.
4) iQOO 9 Pro
iQOO is Vivo's subsidiary brand that focuses on developing phones with outstanding performance. Recently, BGMI's premier tournament, BGIS 2021, was organized as players played on iQOO phones without any complaints.
Therefore, it can be said that the game's global counterpart can also be played on the latest iQOO 9 Pro without any lag.
5) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
The S21 Ultra is the latest flagship model of the Galaxy franchise owned by Samsung. The company always tries to improvise and provide users with the best gaming experience, and the release of this phone stands for that purpose.
Players can play the game on 90 FPS without facing lags as the phone contains an Exynos 2100 octa-core processor.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Note: This article reflects the author's views.