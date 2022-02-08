PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game runs better on low-end phones in 2022?

PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile are two of the biggest names when it comes to multiplayer action games on mobile devices. While the former is the compressed version of PUBG Mobile, the latter was released in the market to provide mobile gamers an experience similar to that on a PC.

The comparisons between the two brands sparked into life when debates in the gaming community arose regarding the functionality of the two games on low-end devices.

Comparing the device requirements of PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile

PUBG Mobile Lite

Developed by Krafton and Tencent Games, the Lite version of PUBG Mobile was initially released worldwide to cater to a large number of users who faced lag playing PUBG Mobile on their low-end devices. Since then, millions of users have downloaded and immersed themselves in the battle royale experience of the game.

The game has minimum device requirements set for players to play the latest 0.22.1 update.

System Requirements:

Operating System: Android 4.1.1

Minimum RAM: 1 GB

Minimum Free Space: 720 MB

COD Mobile

COD Mobile is developed by Activision. The game moves away from only focusing on the BR mode and presents various game modes, maps, realistic themes and a lot more.

Although COD Mobile was initially seen as a competition to PUBG Mobile, it gradually became a rival of the Lite version of PUBG mobile. COD Mobile also provides a gaming experience for users looking to enjoy gaming on low-end devices.

System Requirements:

Operating System: Android 4.3

Minimum RAM: 2 GB

Minimum Free Space: 2 GB (3 GB for downloading all resource files)

Conclusion: Which game runs better on low-end phones in 2022?

Based on the above-mentioned system requirements, it is evident that PUBG Mobile Lite can be played on even 1GB RAM phones. Unreal Engine 4 provides decent graphics to the game which mainly focuses on providing the best performance to players. Therefore, it runs better than COD Mobile on low-end devices.

Although COD Mobile can run on a few low-end devices, the game is more suited for high-end devices as it is best enjoyed with the highest available graphics.

Note: This article is based on the author's views.

