Top 3 tips to level up faster in PUBG Mobile Lite (February 2022)

PUBG Mobile Lite is a compressed version of the widely popular Battle Royale game - PUBG Mobile. However, like its superior counterpart, the Lite version also has a massive player base of its own which continues to grow larger by the day.

With more players joining, the competition to win matches, and level up has increased greatly. Therefore, it becomes a necessity for new players to know how to level up faster in the game.

What are the top 3 tips that PUBG Mobile Lite players can follow to level faster?

1) Focus on survival points

The Lite version of PUBG Mobile has a point system of its own. Players are ranked according to the points earned from each match. However, it's important to focus on survival points rather than kill points. Players who survive longer earn more points than others, which helps them climb through tiers faster.

To survive longer, players should avoid popular hot-drops. These areas may help the player earn more kills, but can also result in an early death.

2) Play with a regular squad and establish communication

Communication and experience play important roles in any Battle Royale game, and PUBG Mobile Lite is no different. Proper communication helps squads form better strategies, which in turn, helps players to obtain more 'Chicken Dinners' and speeds up the leveling process.

Furthermore, playing with a regular squad usually fosters improved communication by allowing players to establish a decent level of synergy and better understand their teammates' play styles.

3) Use utilities

Proper use of utilities in classic mode matches can help players gain an advantage over their opponents. Health utilities like med kits, bandages, energy drinks, and first aid kits allow players to heal themselves after a fight and while outside the safe zone.

On the other hand, fighting utilities like frag grenades, Molotov Cocktails and smoke grenades help players to either take down enemies or establish temporary cover. Therefore, using utilities properly can push the players' ranks higher.

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Moreover, Indian players are requested not to play PUBG Mobile Lite as it is banned in the country. They can instead play BGMI.

