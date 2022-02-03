Best COD Mobile sensitivity settings in 2022 for no recoil

Developed by Activision, COD Mobile is one of the top-grossing action games on mobile phones. Players around the world have downloaded and played the game, which was previously available only on PC. As a result, the game has become a serious rival to Free Fire and PUBG Mobile.

Since more players are venturing into the game every day, it is vital to be aware of the game's sensitivity settings to ensure they have the best gaming experience.

What are the best COD Mobile sensitivity settings for no recoil in 2022?

1) Sensitivity settings for Multiplayer mode in COD Mobile

The multiplayer mode in the game is action-packed, as players face off against each other after getting added to a team. They get unlimited respawns, which helps them improve their shooting skills at close range.

Camera sensitivity for Multiplayer mode:

Standard sensitivity: 65

ADS sensitivity: 88

Tactic scope sensitivity: 129

Sniper scope sensitivity: 82

Firing sensitivity for Multiplayer mode:

Standard sensitivity: 70

ADS sensitivity: 88

Tactic scope sensitivity: 125

Sniper scope sensitivity: 88

Gyroscope sensitivity for Multiplayer mode:

Third-person sensitivity: 95

FPP View turning Sensitivity: 75

Optics: 35

Tactical scope sensitivity: 30

3x tactical scope: 25

4x tactical scope: 20

Sniper scope sensitivity: 20

6x tactical scope: 15

8x tactical scope: 9

2) Sensitivity settings for Battle Royale mode in COD Mobile

Unlike many other BR games on mobile devices, COD Mobile's Battle Royale mode has separate sensitivity settings. The "survival of the fittest" mode tests the players' endurance on the seven available maps.

Here's a guide to sensitivity settings for the Battle Royale mode:

Camera Sensitivity for Battle Royale mode:

Third-person sensitivity: 85

FPP view turning sensitivity: 55

Optics: 90

Tactic scope sensitivity: 80

3x tactical scope: 60

4x tactical scope: 55

Sniper scope sensitivity: 48

Firing Sensitivity for Battle Royale mode:

Third-person sensitivity: 75

FPP view turning sensitivity: 65

Optics: 90

Tactic scope sensitivity: 89

3x tactical scope: 48

4x tactical scope: 50

Sniper scope sensitivity: 35

Gyroscope settings for Battle Royale mode:

Third-person sensitivity: 98

FPP View turning Sensitivity: 75

Optics: 35

Tactical scope sensitivity: 30

3x tactical scope: 24

4x tactical scope: 20

Sniper scope sensitivity: 25

6x tactical scope: 15

8x tactical scope: 7

Different sensitivity settings help players properly engage in fights according to the need of the mode. Also, keeping in mind that this is a guide, players are requested to tweak their sensitivity settings, according to personal preference.

