Fortnite has both good and bad news for Apple (iOS) users

Fortnite is returning to iOS but will not be available through the App Store for the foreseeable future.

Everyone knows about the protracted legal battle that Epic Games had with Apple and even Google playing a part in it. This made playing the battle royale game on mobile a near impossibility.

The developers have some good news and bad news for iOS users. The plan is to keep the mobile version of the battle royale up and running until it is playable again, but that may not happen.

Epic Games will keep Fortnite iOS servers running, but an update may prevent that

Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, has confirmed that they will keep the Fortnite servers up and running on iOS as long as possible, even though it has been well over a year since the game was taken off the App Store.

Unfortunately, the legal battle between Epic Games and Apple is at a standstill, with appeals being filed and no end in sight. That means the game could stop working through its connection to those servers.

A future iOS update could affect Epic Games' coding to keep their battle royale going. Since they don't have access to update the game alongside iOS, a new update would shut the game down on the iOS side of things.

Other good news aside from Epic is keeping the servers up for as long as possible. Players on iOS devices can get the game through the new Nvidia GeForce Now streaming service.

Instead of the game being downloaded directly to the iOS device via the App Store, it will be run through the device's web browser with Nvidia GeForce Now. It is currently in a beta period.

You can sign up to be on the waitlist for a chance to access the beta. And depending on your internet connection, there could be little-to-no input lag after you drop into the island.

It seems this might be the only way to play the current version of Fortnite on iOS, as the mobile game through the App Store will more than likely forever be stuck on Chapter 2 Season 3 with no updates until legal proceedings have officially ended.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar