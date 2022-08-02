iPhone 14 will reportedly have better performance despite featuring the same A15 Bionic from last gen

Various rumors suggest that the new iPhone 14 and 14 Max will have the old A15 Bionic chipset.

Every year, Apple releases a new line-up of iPhones, and in each generation, a new chipset is introduced. This has been a trend for as long as iPhones have been around, but it seems as if Apple is now going to change it.

As per benchmarks, a newer-generation iPhone has always topped the previous-gen one. Users may be wondering if that is going to be the case with the release of the iPhone 14 (when compared to the older iPhone 13).

Since both models are speculated to have the same A15 Bionic chipset, there is no reason to believe that there won't be as big of a performance bump.

However, with software optimizations in iOS16 and improvements in other components being taken into consideration, the new iPhone will likely have better performance.

Disclaimer: Apple has released no official regarding the software. Thus, readers should take the information in this article with a pinch of salt.

The iPhone 14 to pack A15 Bionic, Pro model to have newer A16 Bionic

Apple's new iPhone line-up is set to be unveiled at an event in September this year, and anticipation is growing as many rumors come to light.

Various rumors suggest that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will have the newer A16 Bionic, which are the more premium versions in the line-up. However, the basic and cheaper models will reportedly rock the same silicon as the current generation.

If what the rumors suggest is true, the comparison between A15 Bionic and A16 Bionic will be more pertinent.

These rumors were first reported by reliable leaker "ShrimpApplePro." However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said only the Pro models would feature the latest A16 Bionic chipset.

The A16 Bionic will likely have the same six-core CPU with two high-performance and four efficiency cores. It is rumored to be built on the same five-nanometer process as the A15 Bionic chipset.

Despite these similarities, don't expect the two chipsets to be similar in terms of performance. Even with similarities in chips used by the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, there is a big difference in performance.

Other key differences expected are upgrades in RAM, with new iPhones rocking 6GB of RAM over the iPhone 13's 4GB. This will further contribute to performance gains, making the device faster and more efficient while extending battery life.

Since Apple will not release the A15 Bionic in the new iPhones without enhancing it, a further increase in battery life efficiency can be expected with a slight increase in performance.

With Apple reusing the A15 bionic, the company will be saving a lot of money. This could be beneficial to customers as there is a possibility that the iPhone 14 will have a lower starting price of $699 compared to the $799 for the iPhone 13 (at launch). It could also pass over to the Pro models, with them possibly getting a price cut of $100 as well.

