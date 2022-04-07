Top 5 hidden Genshin Impact achievements in The Chasm map

Genshin Impact has brought a new playable area called the Chasm in the latest 2.6 patch update for players to explore and discover new and hidden achievements.

Newly unlocked areas always come with a list of new and hidden achievements, which is a great way to pass the time for players who are interested in a completionist approach. Completing achievements is a great way to earn free Primogems and allows Genshin Impact players to explore and interact with the new Chasm region.

In the 2.6 patch update, there are several hidden achievements that can be unlocked by exploring the Chasm and completing quests here. Here are five hidden achievements that players can unlock to get free Primogems and other rewards.

Top 5 hidden Genshin Impact achievements, including “Den of Thieves” and others in The Chasm map

5) People of the Valley of Life

People of the Valley of Life is a hidden achievement that players can unlock by completing a certain puzzle located southeast of The Chasm: Main Mining Area. Genshin Impact players have to pass through a cave and discover a hidden area to find the puzzle.

Interact with the puzzle and solve it to unlock an exquisite chest and hidden achievement. The trick is to use elemental sight to find clues that will help players solve the puzzle.

4) Ding Ding Ding, We Have a Winner! Again!

An NPC called Old Chou can be found below Cinnabar Cliffs. Players will also interact with him through a World Quest and get to know more about his small business.

Old Chou runs a minigame where he has hidden a few treasure chests inside the hole dug by him. There are 25 holes dug by Old Chou, and he will ask players to try their luck by digging up the holes in search of the treasure chest. However, players will lose in the minigame if they dig up an explosive barrel and it will be game over for them.

Successfully finding three treasure chests will help players unlock this achievement. Keep in mind that players can only play this minigame once per day in Genshin Impact.

3) All We Need Is Some Firewood And Some Vinegar

There is a secret path somewhere inside the Underground Mines of The Chasm that players can search for to exit to the Surface of Chasm. Locating the secret path will lead to an enclosed area outside on the Surface of Chasm, where players will find a Luxurious treasure chest.

Genshin Impact players will unlock this hidden achievement the moment they enter the secret path. The secret path is located in The Chasm: Main Mining Area.

2) Den of Thieves

Den of Thieves is a hidden achievement that players can unlock to get some free Primogems. The general idea is to be on the lookout for treasure map fragments that can be combined to discover a treasure map. The treasure map will take travelers to a secret area where treasure hoarders have stashed their loot.

Genshin Impact players will also get to open an Exquisite chest and a Precious chest. Additionally, they will also get to collect a Lumenspar.

1) Crede Tenebrae

During their exploration in The Chasm: Underground Mines, players will stumble upon a secret chamber closed by a mechanism that will require nine Orbs of Blue Depth.

This is a hidden exploration quest for players to find all nine Orbs of Blue Depth that will open the secret chamber. Completing this quest will grant players a hidden achievement and a few treasure chests as well. Players can collect these orbs by defeating Shadowy Husks in The Chasm: Underground Mines of Genshin Impact.

Edited by Danyal Arabi