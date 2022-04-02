Genshin Impact Old Chou’s digging game guide: Get achievement and Precious Chest

Old Chou’s digging game was recently introduced in Genshin Impact 2.6, and it has, unsurprisingly, stumped some players. The concept is similar to Minesweeper, where hitting an explosive will instantly end the game. This minigame has some strategy, although there is still a fair amount of luck involved.

Travelers have to receive three treasure chests to earn the “Ding Ding Ding, We Have a Winner! Again!” achievement. Thus, they must learn how to play it and some other minor rules associated with it.

Genshin Impact guide: Old Chou’s digging game achievement and Precious Chest

Old Chou’s location (Image via miHoYo)

Old Chou can be found southeast of Cinnabar Cliff in front of a cabin. Travelers should know that the quest, A Cliff-Side Hero’s Past, features this same minigame. The only difference is that they compete to get a quest item, and they won’t fail if they dig up an explosive.

Unfortunately, gamers cannot get the achievement through that quest, although they can talk to Old Chou again after completing that portion of the quest to participate in the minigame.

Here are the rules to keep in mind:

Digging up an explosive ends the minigame.

Travelers must wait until the following Daily Reset to try again if they run out of attempts.

The items that Genshin Impact players dig up indicate where nearby explosive barrels are.

Here are some tips regarding what users dig up:

Nothing = no explosive barrel in any of the adjacent squares

Carrots or Cabbages = one explosive barrel in any of the adjacent squares

Iron Ore = two explosive barrels in any of the adjacent squares

Chests = four explosive barrels in any of the adjacent squares

Ideally, Genshin Impact players will use the process of elimination to guarantee where the explosive barrels are. If they spot four of them surrounding a hole, then that’s where the chest is.

Old Chou’s Treasure Hunt

How the minigame looks like when the player starts (Image via miHoYo)

So once gamers talk to Old Chou to start the minigame, they should see several patches of dirt to their right. There are a few places where the chests can spawn, but Travelers should know it’s randomized for each user.

It’s also advised that Genshin Impact players don’t pick up anything, as the item they dig up will tell them what’s nearby.

It’s game over if players pull out this yellow explosive (Image via miHoYo)

If Genshin Impact player digs up an explosive, they should go back to Old Chou and try to start over. They only have a few tries per day, so if they run out of attempts, users must wait until the following Daily Reset to start again.

Even if Genshin Impact gamers know what they’re doing, there is always a chance that RNG will screw them over. Similarly, they can get the chest super early if they’re lucky.

An example of a Common Chest location (Image via miHoYo)

Chest spawn locations will be random each time. For example, the Common Chest here spawned in the third row and fifth column (if players look at it from the north). It won’t always be like that for others, as it’s just one of many solutions.

Either way, collect the Common Chest and try to start the minigame again by talking to Chou once more.

He doesn’t move, and he is nearby (Image via miHoYo)

Repeat the process at least two more times to get the achievement in Genshin Impact. The chests also contain some Primogems, and Genshin Impact users get a small amount of loot from the digging and the chests themselves.

The order of the chests is:

Common

Exquisite

Precious

When players dig up the Precious Chest, they will receive the “Ding Ding Ding, We Have a Winner! Again!” achievement.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like this minigame? Yes No 0 votes so far