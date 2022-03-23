List of Genshin Impact 2.6 achievements leaked ahead of official release

Although not every Genshin Impact 2.6 achievement has been leaked thus far, there is still a lot to cover. There are two categories to discuss in this regard:

Chasmlighter

Challenger Series V

Chasmlighter only involves achievements related to The Chasm, which is a brand-new location that has both an overworld and underground section. There are currently 15 achievements leaked in this section, some of which are incremental increases of one another.

Challenger Series V is similar to other Challenge Series categories in the past. There are currently eight achievements leaked in this section, all of which are tied to a boss of some kind.

It's worth noting that Genshin Impact 2.6 is scheduled to launch on March 30, 2022. Some of this content is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 2.6 achievements leaked

Chasmlighter

The duplicate achievements in Genshin Impact 2.6 will be covered first. These achievements involve the player doing something a certain number of times (such as opening 100 or 200 chests).

Adventure of the Depths:

Clear four Time Trial Challenges in The Chasm.

Time Trial Challenges in The Chasm. Clear eight Time Trial Challenges in The Chasm.

Time Trial Challenges in The Chasm. Clear 12 Time Trial Challenges in The Chasm.

Chasm Treasure Hunter:

Open 50 of The Chasm's treasure chests.

of The Chasm's treasure chests. Open 100 of The Chasm's treasure chests.

of The Chasm's treasure chests. Open 200 of The Chasm's treasure chests.

Guide of the Depths:

Make The Chasm's Seelies return to their Seelie Courts six times .

. Make The Chasm's Seelies return to their Seelie Courts 12 times .

. Make The Chasm's Seelies return to their Seelie Courts 24 times.

The rest of the Genshin Impact 2.6 achievements are essentially:

Chasm Conqueror: Light up The Chasm's overworld map.

Light up The Chasm's overworld map. Dangerous Plunge: Light up The Chasm's underground map.

Light up The Chasm's underground map. From the Depths: Unlock all Teleport Waypoints in both the overworld and underground sections of The Chasm.

Unlock all Teleport Waypoints in both the overworld and underground sections of The Chasm. Halfway Exploration...: Complete the Ministry of Civil Affair's exploration commission.

Complete the Ministry of Civil Affair's exploration commission. Illuminated Sight: Max out the Lumenstone Adjuvant.

Max out the Lumenstone Adjuvant. When the Seal is Broken...: Access The Chasm's entrance.

Illuminated Sight awards players with 20 Primogems, which is the highest number of Primogems for an achievement in the Genshin Impact 2.6 update.

Challenger Series V

Some of the bosses that Travelers will need to revisit in Genshin Impact 2.6 for extra Primogems (Image via miHoYo)

The leaked achievements for Challenger Series V for Genshin Impact 2.6 are:

Death Proof: Dodge a round of Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto's Baleful Vajra state.

Dodge a round of Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto's Baleful Vajra state. Electric Escape: Defeat the Thunder Manifestation while never getting hit by its thunder cage (also known as Oscillating Prison on the Wiki).

Defeat the Thunder Manifestation while never getting hit by its thunder cage (also known as Oscillating Prison on the Wiki). Moment of Destruction: Defeat La Signora without ever using a Crimson Lotus Moth.

Defeat La Signora without ever using a Crimson Lotus Moth. Ouroboros: Destroy the Ruin Serpent's Oozing Concretions twice in a single battle.

Destroy the Ruin Serpent's Oozing Concretions twice in a single battle. Radio Silence: Let the Thunder Manifestation lock on to the active character before attacking it.

Let the Thunder Manifestation lock on to the active character before attacking it. Salt for my Foes and Water for Me: Get healed at least three times by three healing orbs against the Hydro Hypostasis.

Get healed at least three times by three healing orbs against the Hydro Hypostasis. Swimming Prohibited: Defeat the Coral Defenders while preventing them from ever diving into the water.

Defeat the Coral Defenders while preventing them from ever diving into the water. The Fraught Return: Prevent the Hydro Hypostasis from reviving (before it summons three water droplets to heal itself).

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

