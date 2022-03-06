3 secret achievements in Genshin Impact 2.5 you may have missed

Every Genshin Impact update introduces some secret achievements, and patch 2.5 is no exception. Several achievements related to boss fights, quests, and exploration were added, and players can get Primogems after completing them.

Yae Miko's banner will soon leave the game and will be replaced by two rerun banners for Raiden Shogun and Kokomi. Naturally, travelers would like to collect as many Primogems as possible to and they might have missed out on some secret achievements.

Here are three secret achievements that players can try to unlock in Genshin Impact version 2.5.

Secret achievements in Genshin Impact version 2.5 and how to get them

1) Hard Landing

The Coral Defenders boss challenge is available in the Dainichi Mikoshi region of Enkanomiya. Players are required to beat the Electro and Cryo versions of the Bathysmal Vishaps, and both enemies have unique abilities.

Interestingly, when one of the Vishaps climbs the wall on the edge of the arena, travelers can break the wall. The Bathysmal Vishap falls down and this unlocks the achievement that is aptly named 'Hard Landing'.

2) Basically Harmless

Specters are undoubtedly one of the most annoying open-world enemies in Genshin Impact. However, they can help players in getting an achievement called Basically Harmless.

The goal is to defeat the Specter without dealing a lot of damage. Hence, it is recommended to either use some weak characters, or only use the Normal Attacks of a decent DPS character.

3) Beware of Angry Dog

This is the easiest achievement on the list. Players simply need to find a Thundercraven Rifthound and kill it when it roars.

As it turns out, the Thundercraven Rifthound only roars when it is surrounded by at least one Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp. Hence, players might want to try this challenge in the latest Slumbering Court domain.

The ongoing Three Realms Gateway Offering event is also a great way to unlock this achievement. Players can find these enemies in the open-world, bring their health close to 0, and then use the Bokuso Box right when they roar.

With these achievements, Genshin Impact travelers can collect additional Primogems. Ayato's banner will be available in a few weeks, and anyone who wants to unlock the five-star Hydro DPS won't want to miss out on these Primogems.

Edited by Danyal Arabi