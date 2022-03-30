Genshin Impact players are furious after V2.6 patch nerfs Yae Miko

Genshin Impact version 2.6 tried to 'fix' Yae Miko by altering her Elemental Skill. However, HoYoverse ignored her constellations while making the changes.

Accordingly, players in the community are enraged by Yae Miko's kit changes. They believe that the character used to deal underwhelming damage even before the nerfs and has now become entirely unplayable.

Genshin Impact has reduced the range of Yae Miko's Sesshou Sakuras

Before the 2.6 update, Yae Miko's Sesshou Sakuras (totems summoned by Elemental Skill) were used to target random enemies. Players primarily used this in the Spiral Abyss against swarms of enemies.

They used Yae's Elemental Skill and allowed the Sakuras to gradually deal Electro DMG to smaller enemies while focusing on the bigger opponents with their main DPS units.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.6 Beta] Yae change



Yae's Sesshou Sakura now prioritise "Nearest", previously it was "Random"



Below is a video from the 2.6 beta recorded by Yukikami_Kris which shows this changed behaviour

However, following the 2.6 update, Yae Miko's Sesshou Sakuras prioritized the nearest enemies. Many believed this would fix the five-star Electro character, but the gameplay tells a different story.

Players on the r/YaeMiko subreddit claimed that the recent changes in Yae Miko's kit have made her second constellation useless.

How did Genshin Impact nerf Yae Miko in version 2.6?

HoYoverse avoids changing the kit of characters following their release, let alone nerf them. Players spend a lot of money on banners and any modification can lead to a backlash.

This is exactly what has happened to Yae Miko. Her second constellation reads:

"Sesshou Sakura start at Level 2 when created, their max level is increased to 4, and their attack range is increased by 60%."

On one side, Yae Miko's Sakuras are supposed to have 60% more range at C2. On the other hand, her Sakuras now focus on hitting the closest enemies. These are two contradictory playstyles, and the second constellation is irrelevant in simple words.

FOUL LEGACY @whotao97



#YaeMiko

#GenshinImpact The recent Yae Miko totem fixing is literally nerf for her holy shit. They made her even worse I am not happy with this. Hoyoverse/Mihoyo is literally an L company The recent Yae Miko totem fixing is literally nerf for her holy shit. They made her even worse I am not happy with this. Hoyoverse/Mihoyo is literally an L company #YaeMiko #GenshinImpact

Moreover, players on the r/YaeMiko subreddit have complained that Yae's Electro application has worsened. Someone spent more than 20,000 Primogems to get the second constellation and is now requesting a refund.

HoYoverse is unlikely to grant refunds to players. However, constant backlash could lead to them restoring Yae Miko's original playstyle.

Overall, Genshin Impact version 2.6 has been a delight for everyone except Yae Miko owners. They can focus on unlocking Ayato or Venti and exploring The Chasm.

