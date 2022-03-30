Genshin Impact revives Teyvat Times newsletter, interesting stats include Apple's hilarious mistake

After a long lay-off, Genshin Impact is bringing back Teyvat Times. The online newsletter published by HoYoverse contains interesting statistics about Travelers from America, Europe, and Asia servers.

The first issue of Teyvat Times was released on November 28, 2022. The fourth issue arrived on January 28, 2022, and players have been eagerly waiting for a new edition ever since.

Luckily, Teyvat Times' latest edition is out, and here are some of the most mind-boggling stats included in it.

Genshin Impact announces the return of Teyvat Times

Teyvat Times is massively popular among players because it usually contains the most remarkable facts.

In the latest edition, Paimon visited the Serenitea Pots of some travelers and found that:

45.7% travelers chose the Floating Abode realm layout for the first time.

A traveler has 275 dogs in their realm.

A traveler collected 22,732 pieces of wood in a day.

As it turns out, many players have been trying to reach Inazuma without using the recommended in-game method (complete the quest and get to Inazuma with Beidou).

They rely on other tricks like swimming and gliding. Naturally, these methods didn't work and they've ended up becoming a part of these hilarious stats:

Over 45,000 travelers tried to enter Inazuma in the last month.

17,998 travelers were struck by lightning.

13,401 travelers ran out of stamina and failed.

Genshin Impact's Teyvat Times takes a sly dig at Apple's infamous commercial

Under the Teyvat Anecdote section, Paimon talked about a Genshin Impact player who used a team of four Electro characters against the Thunder Manifestation (Electro Oceanid boss) in Inazuma.

Paimon wisely advised the player to try other elements against the Electro boss, and Twitter users were curious to know more about the traveler who came up with this genius strategy.

Surprisingly, this Teyvat Anecdote section is dedicated to Apple's latest commercial for its new iPad Air. To showcase the device's gaming capabilities, the company tested Genshin Impact because it is clearly one of the most high-end games available on mobile.

Fans worldwide were amazed to see that the advertisement contained a clip of a traveler using Raiden Shogun, Electro Traveler, Yae Miko, and Keqing against Thunder Manifestation. It is no surprise that the boss was immune to all the Electro damage that was dealt by the mono-Electro team.

The fact that one of the biggest companies in the world made such a basic gameplay error is hilarious, to say the least. It undoubtedly deserved a mention in the latest edition of Teyvat Times.

All in all, Genshin Impact players can look forward to new editions of Teyvat Times every month. With The Chasm releasing in version 2.6, they will get a lot of opportunities to do something outstanding and be featured in the newsletter.

