Genshin Impact 2.7 characters 'Yelan' and ‘Kuki Shinobu’ officially teased: All you must know

Genshin Impact always uses drip marketing tactics right before new updates to hype players up about upcoming characters. The official Genshin Impact Twitter handle has released drip marketing for upcoming new characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.

With this official tweet, it is highly possible that players will see Yelan and Kuki Shinobu on Genshin Impact’s 2.7 banners. However, officials have yet to announce more information about their abilities, their weapon types, and more importantly, their release dates. Fortunately, there is some valuable information already released by leakers about the upcoming characters.

Here is everything that is known about the upcoming characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Everything known about Yelan and Kuki Shinobu with drip marketing officially released

Yelan

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs



Yelan's identity has always been a mystery.

Like a phantom, she often appears in various guises at the center of events, and disappears before the storm stops.



Yelan is another five-star Hydro-bow user, apart from Childe, who was originally uncovered by leakers during the 2.6 beta testing. Though leaks have also revealed her signature weapon, the Kirin Bow, any information about her playstyle is still unknown.

The official drip marketing tweet refers to Yelan as a mysterious person working for the Ministry of Civil Affairs. No one in the Ministry seems to know about her true identity. Additionally, she seems to have a habit of appearing at the center of events and disappearing right before the storm is subdued.

The official drip marketing also includes Yanfei’s talking about Yelan. She states,

“I'd like to suggest that you treat her as an ordinary person, but if you do, it's easy to lose control over negotiations.”

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Yelan

◆ Valley Orchid

◆ A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs

◆ Hydro

◆ Umbrabilis Orchis



According to Genshin Impact lore, she is very proficient in handling negotiations. For Yanfei to speak so highly about Yelan leads the community to believe that the latter is an extremely a smart and knowledgeable person.

Players will possibly meet Yelan in the upcoming 2.6 update of Genshin Impact. She will appear as a story quest NPC in the new update, so players should definitely look forward to it. In a tweet by Lumi, a reliable leaker announced that Yelan's banner will be available in phase-1 of the 2.7 update.

Kuki Shinobu

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang



Kuki Shinobu is a four-star electro character who studied law from Liyue before joining the Arataki gang. She is said to be the only person who can intimidate Arataki Itto and her personality is the polar opposite of Itto as well.

The prominent leaker Lumie has stated in her tweets that Kuki Shinobu will make her appearance in phase -2 of the version 2.7 banner. Similarly, there are other leakers who have announced Kuki Shinobu as an electro healer.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Kuki Shinobu

◆ Mender of Tribulations

◆ Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang

◆ Electro

◆ Tribulatio Demptio



The drip marketing shows her appearance for the first time with green hair and a mask. Having different colors is normal in Genshin Impact, but it is interesting to see a character who has a mask on at all times. Additionally, the drip marketing tweet has some details about Kuki Shinobu.

As the deputy leader of the Arataki Gang, she is also known as the Mender of Tribulations for her exceptional diplomatic skills. Kujou Sara also mentions Kuki Shinobu as a very talented person. Currently, her playstyle is still unknown, but judging by the drip marketing picture of Kuki Shinobu, she may very well be a Sword user.

