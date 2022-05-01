Genshin Impact 2.7 delay: What characters and weapons to expect in filler banners?

Genshin Impact announced the delay in version 2.7 but is yet to reveal the content that will arrive during the extension of patch 2.6. Ayaka's banner will be live until May 11, 2022, and the community has no clue what's next.

As usual, 'Uncles' in the community have come forward with some reliable speculations about the 2.7 Special Program and upcoming content. They've revealed the new date for the 2.7 live stream and the banners that might arrive during the delay.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.

For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements. Dear Travelers,Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/FiiGQyJO1G

Genshin Impact 2.7 live stream might take place on May 20

Reliable leaker Uncle Y has claimed:

HoYoverse will not release any new banners during the delay.

The 2.7 Special Program will now take place on May 20, 2022.

If Uncle Y is correct, players should not expect any new banners following Ayaka in Genshin Impact version 2.6. Only the Standard Banner will be available for the upcoming weeks instead of a new character event wish banner and an Epitome Invocation banner.

LeaksNga @LeaksNga [Reliable]

Uncle Y said 2.6 has no new banner.

The preview live broadcast will be around May 20.

(He was just banned from the NGA's Genshin sector. He is unaffected in other sectors.) [Reliable]Uncle Y said 2.6 has no new banner.The preview live broadcast will be around May 20.(He was just banned from the NGA's Genshin sector. He is unaffected in other sectors.) https://t.co/GEgjh8weNu

There's a possibility that Genshin Impact will bring back a five-star character from the Standard Banner like Diluc or Keqing during the delay.

Prominent leaker Lumie stated that version 2.7 has been delayed by three weeks. Hence, it makes perfect sense for the 2.7 live stream to occur on May 20 or later.

Lumie @lumie_lumie (Questionable)



2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.



During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events. (Questionable)2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events.

If Lumie's prediction is correct, version 2.7 should be released on June 1, 2022. Ideally, this would have been the release date of the second half of version 2.7, which was expected to bring in Arataki Itto's rerun banner with Kuki Shinobu.

Will Genshin Impact shorten version 2.7?

During the 2.7 beta testing, HoYoverse reduced the EXP amount required to increase the Battle Pass level from 1000 to 600. Beta testers and players assumed that this was to incorporate a shortened version of the Battle Pass in patch 2.7 that travelers will be able to complete in just three weeks.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



This change was reverted in today's update.



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia twitter.com/projectcelesti… Project Celestia @projectcelestia



The EXP (aka BEP) requirement for each BP Level has been reduced from 1000 to 600. As of now, the BP mission EXP rewards have not been changed.



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia [2.7 BETA] Battle PassThe EXP (aka BEP) requirement for each BP Level has been reduced from 1000 to 600. As of now, the BP mission EXP rewards have not been changed.※ Subject to change. [2.7 BETA] Battle PassThe EXP (aka BEP) requirement for each BP Level has been reduced from 1000 to 600. As of now, the BP mission EXP rewards have not been changed. ※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia [2.7 BETA] Battle PassThis change was reverted in today's update.※ Subject to change. [2.7 BETA] Battle PassThis change was reverted in today's update.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia twitter.com/projectcelesti…

However, the latest leaks and rumors tell a different story. The changes mentioned above to the Battle Pass have been reverted, and none of the patches will be extended/shortened. They are simply being repositioned.

All in all, more clarity on the 2.7 delay can be expected after HoYoverse's subsequent announcement. The developers will discuss the new release dates, a new date for the live stream, and compensation.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar