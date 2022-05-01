Genshin Impact 2.7 delay: What characters and weapons to expect in filler banners?

Genshin Impact announced the delay in version 2.7 but is yet to reveal the content that will arrive during the extension of patch 2.6. Ayaka's banner will be live until May 11, 2022, and the community has no clue what's next.
As usual, 'Uncles' in the community have come forward with some reliable speculations about the 2.7 Special Program and upcoming content. They've revealed the new date for the 2.7 live stream and the banners that might arrive during the delay.
Genshin Impact 2.7 live stream might take place on May 20
Reliable leaker Uncle Y has claimed:
- HoYoverse will not release any new banners during the delay.
- The 2.7 Special Program will now take place on May 20, 2022.
If Uncle Y is correct, players should not expect any new banners following Ayaka in Genshin Impact version 2.6. Only the Standard Banner will be available for the upcoming weeks instead of a new character event wish banner and an Epitome Invocation banner.
There's a possibility that Genshin Impact will bring back a five-star character from the Standard Banner like Diluc or Keqing during the delay.
Prominent leaker Lumie stated that version 2.7 has been delayed by three weeks. Hence, it makes perfect sense for the 2.7 live stream to occur on May 20 or later.
If Lumie's prediction is correct, version 2.7 should be released on June 1, 2022. Ideally, this would have been the release date of the second half of version 2.7, which was expected to bring in Arataki Itto's rerun banner with Kuki Shinobu.
Will Genshin Impact shorten version 2.7?
During the 2.7 beta testing, HoYoverse reduced the EXP amount required to increase the Battle Pass level from 1000 to 600. Beta testers and players assumed that this was to incorporate a shortened version of the Battle Pass in patch 2.7 that travelers will be able to complete in just three weeks.
However, the latest leaks and rumors tell a different story. The changes mentioned above to the Battle Pass have been reverted, and none of the patches will be extended/shortened. They are simply being repositioned.
All in all, more clarity on the 2.7 delay can be expected after HoYoverse's subsequent announcement. The developers will discuss the new release dates, a new date for the live stream, and compensation.