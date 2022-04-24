5 tricky Chasm chests you may have missed in Genshin Impact 2.6

Genshin Impact 2.6 brought a slew of new content for Travelers to enjoy, including new chests in The Chasm. However, some of them aren't the most intuitive to find, leading some Travelers to pass by them without knowing they exist. They're easier than one would assume, so this brief listicle should bring some awareness to them.

All of these Genshin Impact 2.6 chests will be located in The Chasm. Some of them will be on the surface, while the remaining ones will be in the underground portion. Either way, these treasures are easily missable while the player is traversing through The Chasm.

Five Chasm chests that some players might have missed in Genshin Impact 2.6

5) Digging with Old Chou

The location of this minigame (Image via miHoYo)

There is an NPC named Old Chou that has a digging minigame similar to Minesweeper southeast of Cinnabar Cliff. The three chest types in it are:

Common

Exquisite

Precious

Travelers can only get one of them per minigame, and it will rotate to the next chest of a higher rarity afterward. Getting all three of them will also give players the "Ding Ding Ding, We Have a Winner! Again!" achievement. Keep on playing this minigame and avoid digging up the yellow explosive barrels.

4) Breaking pots in the underground portion of The Chasm

One can find this location west of the Teleport Waypoint, which is directly north of the Underground Waterway. Once the player is here, they should glide westward (over the water), and there should be several pots lying a little bit above the ground floor. The goal here is to break the pots in a specific order.

Some players might have missed this Genshin Impact 2.6 chest because breaking the pots in the wrong order will result in nothing happening except spawning some electro slimes. The correct order is to hit the pot with the Lumenspar in it, followed by the middle pot.

3) All We Need is Some Firewood and Some Vinegar achievement

There is a Genshin Impact 2.6 achievement known as "All We Need is Some Firewood and Some Vinegar." Attempting to complete it will lead the player to a Luxurious Chest, although they must open the gate near it to actually get the achievement.

To get to this secret area, Travelers must go to the bridge that's northwest of The Chasm: Main Mining Area and glide west to what appears to be a vortex. Select the "Move up" option to get to the desired area.

2) Arrow Pointer

Go to the Teleport Waypoint that's north of the Underground Waterpoint and glide northeast until you see a wooden post with an arrow pointer. Simply follow any of these arrow pointers to spawn a chest.

Note: Using aiming mode with any character that uses a bow will make the walk through the tightrope part much more manageable in Genshin Impact 2.6.

1) Den of Thieves achievement

There is a secret achievement known as Den of Thieves in Genshin Impact 2.6. To summarize what it's about, it essentially requires the player to go to a secret location with a Lumenspar. There is also a chest here.

However, it requires Travelers to find two Treasure Map Fragments beforehand, which are located in:

A red bag in the Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel

A bag in the final location of the quest, Undetected Infiltration

Travelers need to complete the Undetected Infiltration quest to get the second fragment. Afterward, head to a location southeast of Tiangong Gorge where there are some Treasure Hoarders near some hay. Burn the hay down and go down the trap door to find this room.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you plan to get 100% Exploration in The Chasm? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul