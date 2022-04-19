7 hidden Chasm chests you may have missed in Genshin Impact

The Chasm is a new area that is full of mystery in Genshin Impact. Not only are there layers of lore hidden in the form of notes scattered in the underground mine, but some of the treasure chests are also locked behind a puzzle that players least expected.

Here are some hidden chests Travelers might have missed on both the surface and the underground mine of The Chasm. None of these chests require any pre-requisite quests to unlock them

7 hidden treasure chests in Genshin Impact's Chasm

1) Burn the crates

Destroy all the crates to spawn a Common Chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first chest can be claimed on the surface of The Chasm. Players can teleport to The Surface waypoint and head southwest into the construction site. They will see a lot of crates on the platform. Destroying all the boxes using any character's attacks will spawn a treasure chest.

2) In a secret hole

Use the cannon to uncover a hidden area (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second chest can be quite tricky as Genshin Impact gamers can only access the location using a cannon. Teleport again to the waypoint in The Surface and head to Fuao Vale. Once operating the cannon, modify its direction to the left three times and downward once. Then, fire the cannon to uncover a new small area.

Go inside the hole created by the cannon for a treasure chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

By going into the hole created by the cannon, players will find a Precious Chest. There will be two spiders near the chest. While it is not life-threatening, it is better if players defeat them anyway.

3) Inside a crate

Destroy the crate and defeat an enemy to spawn a treasure chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the only Statue of the Seven on The Chasm's surface and head south until players can see a crate between the two torches. Destroy the box and defeat the slime to spawn a Common Chest.

4) Dig up the ground

Dig up the ground for a treasure chest (Image via HoYoverse)

This time, players can find a treasure chest by digging up the ground in Tiangong Gorge. Teleport to the waypoint in the said location and head northeast until gamers see a shovel stuck to the ground. When approaching the item, there will be a 'Dig' option. Travelers can select the dig option to spawn a Common Chest.

5) Blow up barrels

Blow up the barrels for a hidden chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players need to access the Underground Mine in The Chasm for this hidden chest. Players must teleport to The Chasm: Main Mining Area's waypoint and head southeast until they find two barrels with Geo signs on them. Use any character's attack to make them explode to spawn a treasure chest.

6) Burn all the hay

Burn all the hay to spawn a chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport again to the previously mentioned waypoint and glide south into a small construction platform. Travelers will find a lot of straw hay here. Now, they should equip a Pyro character in their team and use Pyro attacks to burn all the hay in the vicinity. Once all hay bales have burned down to ashes, a treasure chest will appear.

7) Destroy all the vases

Before aiming for this chest, players should remember that it depends on RNG. There is a small chance that players will not get it and will need to wait for the daily reset to attempt it again.

Teleport to the waypoint west of the Main Mining Area and glide west until players see multiple vases on the platform. Break the vase in the middle to spawn a Common Chest.

Each treasure chest in Genshin Impact provides a certain number of Primogems to players, and these hidden chests are no exception. Travelers can save Primogems for the next character or weapon banner, or they can use it to wish for Ayaka in her first rerun banner.

Edited by Danyal Arabi