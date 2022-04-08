How to find and use Miner's Key in The Chasm: Genshin Impact guide

In Genshin Impact, the underground mine of The Chasm is full of puzzles, and players might not know how to unlock certain rooms that require some sort of key. This is exactly the case with the Miner's Key, which is nearly impossible to find unless Travelers look up to a guide.

The Miner's Key is an item found in The Chasm without any prerequisite quests or tasks and can be used to unlock an underground room containing Precious Chest. This article will show gamers how to find and use the said key in Genshin Impact.

The Miner's Key location in Genshin Impact's underground mine

Genshin Impact players need to make sure they have unlocked the map area where The Serpent's Cave is already unlocked. Travelers can light up this place by completing the 'Finish Assembling the Cannonball' task in The Heavenly Stone's Debris World Quest.

Teleport to the waypoint in The Serpent's Cave (Image via Genshin Impact)

Pass the Seelie until players reach the end of the tunnel (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once The Serpent's Cave is unlocked, teleport to the waypoint and head northwest into a tunnel-like path. Players will spot a Seelie in the middle of the tunnel for a sign.

Investigate the last cog for the Miner's Key (Image via HoYoverse)

There will be many leftover cogs from unknown mechanisms, and almost all of them can be investigated. However, one specific cog at the end of the path will give players the Miner's Key after investigating.

Where to use the Miner's Key in The Chasm

Location of the locked room in the underground mine (Image via HoYoverse)

The Miner's Key can only be used in one locked room in the underground mines. Teleport back to the Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel waypoint and glide down towards the west until reaching the gate.

Use the Miner's Key on the gate (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can use the Miner's Key on this locked gate to open it. Inside the room, a Precious Chest will be guarded by a Black Serpent. In addition, if players successfully defeat the enemy, they will receive an Orb of the Blue Depths. This item can be used to unlock another secret room inside the upside-down city for a Luxurious Chest.

Tons of World Quests were added to The Chasm, and gamers might miss a few of them because some are hidden with specific items. By completing these tasks, they will receive rewards such as treasure chests, character enhancement materials, and Primogems.

