Genshin Impact: Look for the two keys to the gunpowder storehouse quest guide

The World Quest, The Heavenly Stone's Debris, has an infamous step where Genshin Impact players have to find two keys to the gunpowder storehouse. These items aren't the easiest to find, even if the game marks the general locations for players to find on their map.

Their locations are essentially:

Key #1: In a pot on top of the water filtration device (break the pot to find it)

In a pot on top of the water filtration device (break the pot to find it) Key #2: Dig near the chest to find an explosive barrel; hit it to uncover the key

Afterward, the quest will tell Genshin Impact players to go to the Gunpowder Storehouse (which is also marked on the map for them to follow). This article will primarily guide players on how they can find these two keys to the gunpowder storehouse.

Genshin Impact quest guide: Look for the two keys to the gunpowder storehouse

It doesn't matter which key a player gets first in Genshin Impact, although this article will follow the closer one first. There isn't much of a puzzle or any formidable enemies to fight; it's simply about looking in the right area.

Key #1

Destroy the pot with any attack to get it (Image via Show Gaming)

Genshin Impact players can find the first one close to the quest's starting location. It's directly southeast of Jinwu, and players can go there to see a water filtration device near some Oozing Concretions.

Follow the steps as listed:

Ignore the Oozing Concretions and focus on the pot on top of this machine

Destroy it with any attack

Go to the glowing yellow spot and select the "Investigate" option to automatically get Storehouse Security Key No. 1

Paimon will make a remark about who will hide an item before the item pop-up shows up.

Key #2

One will see a "Dig" prompt here (Image via Show Gaming)

Travelers should go to the next location marked on the map to see several Treasure Hoarders near the chest.

Follow the steps as listed:

Defeat them to get the contents of the chest, but the more important part is a small area where Genshin Impact players can dig. The digging area is southeast of the chest.

Dig there to get a yellow explosive barrel; attack the yellow explosive barrel with any attack to break part of the nearby wall

Another small yellow glowing area will become apparent to the player

Go there and "Investigate" to automatically get Storehouse Security Key No. 2

The next objective (Go to open the door to the gunpowder storehouse) will now be available.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Saman