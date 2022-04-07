Genshin Impact: A Company Vanishing into the Deep hidden quest walkthrough

The Chasm is a new area in Genshin Impact with loads of NPCs around the map. One of the NPCs that can trigger a World Quest is Anton, a Fatui Anemoboxer. He was originally dispatched to the Chasm as part of a cooperative effort with the Liyue Qixing to deal with a mysterious black sludge.

This World Quest is called 'A Company Vanishing into the Deep,' and players need to provide some food to the Fatui before helping investigate a supply line. Here is how Travelers can start the quest and complete it to gain Primogems and other rewards.

Genshin Impact: A Company Vanishing into the Deep World Quest guide

PeachySwirls @SwirlsPeachy *GENSHIN SPOILERS*



After finishing Fatui Anton's, Ninth Company CO, quest he has a line about the "Dark Calamity" and says it happened 500 years ago.



Anton than continues to call it the "eternal enemy" of Snezhnaya. I'm assuming he was referring to Khaenri'ahn? *GENSHIN SPOILERS*After finishing Fatui Anton's, Ninth Company CO, quest he has a line about the "Dark Calamity" and says it happened 500 years ago. Anton than continues to call it the "eternal enemy" of Snezhnaya. I'm assuming he was referring to Khaenri'ahn?

Before starting 'A Company Vanishing into the Deep' World Quest, make sure you have completed The Chasm Splunker quest. Only after completing this quest will you be allowed to access this area of the map.

Anton's location on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to The Chasm Main Mining Area's waypoint and head southwest into the cave. You only have to follow the cave path until you find a Fatui camp and four Fatui agents around it. An Anemoboxer named Anton will strike a conversation first, and you can continue talking to him to start the World Quest.

Give any four ingredients to Anton (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the dialog ends, Anton will ask for some food. You can give him any four ingredients from your inventory, regardless if it's the same food or different ones.

Defeat the unwelcomed Fatuis (Image via Genshin Impact)

A different group of Fatui agents will emerge, and you need to defeat them in order to speak with Anton once more. You can focus on fighting Corporal Mashkov instead of other Fatui agents, as beating him will instantly end the fight.

Anton will ask for assistance once more after apologizing for his comrades' actions. This time, he'll ask you to look into the Fatui supply station and report back to him regarding the situation on the ground.

Go to the supply station south of the Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel (Image via Genshin Impact)

Read the Lost Document on top of the table (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel waypoint and follow the navigation until you reach the supply station. Unfortunately, the supply station appears to have been abandoned, and you can find a message on the table declaring Fatui as Liyue's enemy and nullifying any sort of collaboration.

Return to Anton and deliver Yanbo's Note to him (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat the incoming Treasure Hoarders after reading the Lost Document to receive Yanbo's Note. Then, return to Anton and tell him about the abandoned supply station, which will start a new round of conversations. The World Quest is now complete, and players will receive free Primogems and other rewards.

Many other World Quests can be found in the Underground Mines of The Chasm, and players can gain lots of rewards by completing them. Some of these may also give secret achievements in the game.

