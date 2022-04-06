All Archaic Stone locations and how to use them in the Genshin Impact Chasm map

Genshin Impact 2.6 opens the Chasm for players to explore, and it also comes with a lot of World Quests. These World Quests reward players for exploring the Chasm, where they have a chance to earn free Primogems and more.

"Says He Who Seeks Stone" is a World Quest that can be initiated after interacting with Muning, a specialist from the Ministry of Civil Affairs who was sent to the Chasm to keep records of everything happening inside it. This World Quest will ask Travelers to collect a total of nine mysterious stones located somewhere on the Chasm.

Nyel🔆🤩EiMiKomiComp☆ @ncrsgbrn and Remember this Archaic Stone that was given to us in Azhdaha Quest?



We have it the same Special Ore in The Chasm too



you will be having 2 different Archaic Stone by the time you get the Normal one in The Chasm. and Remember this Archaic Stone that was given to us in Azhdaha Quest? We have it the same Special Ore in The Chasm tooyou will be having 2 different Archaic Stone by the time you get the Normal one in The Chasm. https://t.co/iOrYM77xhj

This article will cover everything players need to know about World Quest and all the locations of Archaic Stones in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Location of all Archaic Stones in Genshin Impact’s Chasm

Muning does not have any information regarding the Archaic Stone’s location, and it is up to players to search for these stones inside The Chasm.

Fortunately, players can take advantage of Genshin’s Interactive map if they are not interested in exploring and just want the Primogems.

Location of Archaic Stones (Image via Genshin Impact)

As seen in the picture above, there are nine locations where the Archaic Stones can be found. Most of the stones can be located at the top of cliffs, whereas two stones, in particular, can be found at the ground level.

Keep in mind that players must complete the “Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering” World Quest first to collect all the Archaic Stones.

Location 1 - Northwest of Fuao Vale

Archaic Stone - Location 1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

First, players must teleport to the Surface waypoint and head northwest to find a broken bridge. Players will now see a large rock beside the broken bridge. Search for a hilichurl there. The Archaic Stone will be located beside the Hilichurl.

Location 2 - Northeast of Fuao Vale

Archaic Stone - Location 2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the Surface waypoint again and head north. A lot of climbing has to be done here to reach the top of the cliff. Players can use food or spoutrocks to climb faster. Once at the top of the cliff, players must run to the left side to reach the cliff's edge, where they will find the second Archaic Stone.

Location 3 - Westside of Surface

Archaic Stone - Location 3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

From the previous Archaic Stone's location, players must start gliding southwest, keeping an eye on the cliffs that they come across. Players will be able to locate the Archaic Stone on the edge of a cliff after gliding across the Chasm artifact domain.

Location 4 - South of Cinnabar Cliff

Archaic Stone - Location 4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players must start with the Statue of Seven and keep walking south. Players will have to cross a few hills and will ultimately find the Archaic Stone at the edge of a cliff with monsters guarding it.

Location 5 - Southeast of Cinnabar Cliff

Archaic Stone - Location 5 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players must head east and start dropping down while using the glider until they locate a Bedrock Key. The Archaic Stone will be located near the Bedrock Key.

Location 6 - South of Tiangong Gorge

Archaic Stone - Location 6 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next step is to teleport to the Tiangong Gorge waypoint and head south until players can reach the top. The objective here is to find a small Hilichurl camp. The Archaic Stone will be located with a bunch of other mineral ores near the Hilichurl camp.

Location 7 - Southeast of Tiangong Gorge

Archaic Stone - Location 7 (Image via Genshin Impact)

After collecting the Archaic Stone from the Hilichurl camp, players must keep walking east and keep a lookout for the edges of the cliff to find the Archaic Stone. Players can choose to fight or avoid the monsters they will find along the way.

Location 8 - Northeast of Glaze Peak

Archaic stone - Location 8 (Image via HoYoverse)

From the previous location of the Archaic stone, players must keep heading northeast. Sticking to the Chasm's edge while heading northeast will lead players to the Archaic stone on the edge of a cliff.

Location 9 - Northeast of Tiangong Gorge

Archaic stone - Location 9 (Image via HoYoverse)

Players must teleport to the Taingong Gorge waypoint and start heading east until they find a Bedrock Key. The last Archaic stone will be located near the Bedrock Key.

According to Muning, Archaic Stones are very rare, and there are a lot of buyers looking for them. The quest does not specify who the buyers are or what they intend to do with the Archaic Stone after buying them.

These Archaic Stones do not serve any other use than helping travelers to complete the “Says He Who Seek Stone” World Quest. Players have also received an Archaic Stone as a Quest reward for completing Zhongli’s story quest in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Danyal Arabi