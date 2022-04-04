Genshin Impact Archaic Stone locations: The Chasm World Quest guide

The release of The Chasm in Genshin Impact has brought multiple quests that players can complete either for lore or for extra rewards.

As players help Muning with tasks related to Chasm, they will trigger a World Quest called "Says He Who Seeks Stone." Nine Archaic stones need to be collected and given to Muning to complete this World Quest. Finding these nine Archaic stones is tricky as Muning doesn't know the exact location of these stones.

Here, players will be guided to nine locations where they can find the Archaic stones inside The Chasm.

Archaic stone locations on the Genshin Impact Map

At the beginning of the World Quest "Says He Who Seeks Stone," Muning asks the Traveler to find three Archaic stones for him. After finding three of these stones, players will have to repeat this process two more times.

In this way, players will need to find nine Archaic stones. Players can use the map below to learn the location of these Archaic stones.

Archaic Stone location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can find most of the Archaic stones on top of the cliffs of The Chasm. However, two Archaic stones can be found at the ground level near the center of the Chasm maw.

1. Fuao Vale

Archaic Stone - Location 1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Go to the Surface Teleport Waypoint. Follow the rail tracks used for mining until a broken bridge can be found. Drop down near the big rock, the Archaic stone will be located near a Hilichurl digging something.

2. Northeast of Fuao Vale

Archaic Stone - Location 2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Go back to the previous teleport waypoint and head north towards the top of the cliff. Make sure to use Spoutrocks to conserve stamina and climb faster. After reaching the top of the cliff, run to the left side to find the Archai stone near the ledge of the cliff.

3. West of the Surface

Archaic Stone - Location 3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

From the previous Archaic stone location, start gliding in the southwest direction to find another Archaic stone located near the ledge.

4. South of Cinnabar Cliff

Archaic Stone - Location 4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the Statue of Seven located in The Chasm and head south. After crossing a few hills, the Archaic stone can be seen on the ledge of a cliff guarded by monsters.

5. Southeast of Cinnabar Cliff

Archaic Stone - Location 5 (Image via Genshin Impact)

From the previous Archaic stone location. Drop down towards the east until players can find a Bedrock key. The Archaic stone can be found right beside the Bedrock Key.

6. South of Tiangong Gorge

Archaic Stone - Location 6 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will have to climb the most to reach this location of the Archaic stone. Go to the Tiangong Gorge teleport waypoint and head south until players can reach the top of the cliff. Players can use Anemo elemental resonance, characters’ passive talents, food buffs, and Spoutrocks to climb faster.

7. Southeast of Tiangong Gorge

Archaic Stone - Location 7 (Image via HoYoverse)

From the previous location of Archaic stone, head further east until players can reach this location. There will be enemies on the way, but players can choose to ignore them if they are in a hurry to complete the quest.

8. Northeast of Glaze Peak

Archaic Stone - Location 8 (Image via HoYoverse)

After finding the previous Archaic stone from Tiangong Gorge, keep heading northeast. Stick to the outer edge of the cliff to make sure players are on the right track to find the next Archai location.

9. Northeast of Tiangong Gorge

Archaic Stone - Location 9 (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Archaic stone is located near another Bedrock Key. Players can teleport to the Taingong Gorge waypoint and head east. Keep in mind that players will have to compete “Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering” World Quest to collect the Archaic stone.

Since The Chasm has a lot of verticalities, players will have to do a lot of climbing, it is advised to use double Anemo characters to decrease stamina consumption. Players can also consume food buffs to decrease climbing stamina consumption. Taking advantage of Spoutrocks to conserve stamina is recommended for Genshin Impact players.

