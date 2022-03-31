All 9 Archaic stones locations in Genshin Impact: Says He Who Seeks Stone quest guide

A myriad of new quests have been added to Genshin Impact version 2.6, alongside the new area, The Chasm. One of the World Quests, 'Says He Who Seeks Stone,' will ask Travelers to help Muning in completing a bounty and finding an Archaic Stone throughout The Chasm's upper level.

Finding Archaic Stones is no easy task, even for veterans, as the quest will not mark any of the stone's locations on the map. In addition, The Chasm is full of cliffs where players need to do a lot of climbing. This article will show players all 9 locations of every Archaic Stone in the game.

All 9 Archaic Stones in Genshin Impact's The Chasm

All Archaic Stone in The Chasm (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers can find nine Archaic Stones in The Chasm's upper level in Genshin Impact. Most of them are located on top of a cliff except for number 2 and number 7 in the image above.

1) South of Cinnabar Cliff

The first Archaic Stone (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the first stone, players can teleport to the Statue of the Seven and head south until they reach the end of the cliff. Similar to other ores, Travelers should use a Claymore-wielder to chip off the outer rock to gain the Archaic Stone.

2) Southeast of Cinnabar Cliff

The second Archaic Stone (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can turn east from the previous location and jump down into the platform below to get the second Archaic Stone. This location has enemies, so players should be ready with a team that can fight them.

3) South of Tiangong Gorge

The third Archaic Stone (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third location is the highest cliff players need to climb. Teleport first to Tiangong Gorge's waypoint and head south until they reach the top of the cliff. Make sure to take advantage of Spoutrocks that can enhance their character's jumping ability.

4) Southeast of Tiangong Gorge

The fourth Archaic Stone (Image via Genshin Impact)

From their previous location, head further east until they reach this location. Although there are enemies along the way, gamers can ignore them and run straight to the Archaic Stone.

5) Northeast of Glaze Peak

The fifth Archaic Stone (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon claiming the fourth stone, players can head northeast for the fifth Archaic Stone. Make sure to pay attention to the mini-map so they won't accidentally head to the wrong cliff.

6) Northeast of Tiangong Gorge

The sixth Archaic Stone (Image via HoYoverse)

Now, teleport to Tiangong Gorge's waypoint again, but head east this time. The Archaic Stone is located near the Bedrock Key that players need to destroy in the Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering World Quest.

7) Fuao Vale

The seventh Archaic Stone (Image via HoYoverse)

The seventh rock is in Fuao Vale. Players can teleport to the waypoint in The Surface and head northwest into the lowest area in Fuao Vale. A Hilichurl can be seen digging near the Archaic Stone.

8) Northeast of Fuao Vale

The eighth Archaic Stone (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport back to the previous waypoint and head north. Use Spoutrocks again to reach the higher cliff faster.

9) West of The Surface

The ninth Archaic Stone (Image via HoYoverse)

From the previous location, go southwest into the last Archaic Stone. Players can find it almost hidden behind another cliff.

Once gamers collect all nine Archaic Stones in The Chasm, players can go to Muning and give him all the items. They will then be rewarded with Primogems once the World Quest ends.

Edited by Atul S