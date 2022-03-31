How to use the cage-shaped object to destroy the three remaining Bedrock Keys in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.6 has brought players to The Chasm, a massive new area they can explore for tons of rewards. This vast cavern is locked behind several Bedrock Key seals that hide the true depths of the area.

Luckily, players can destroy these seals and gain entryway to The Chasm proper, though breaking them can be tricky.

Destroying these Bedrock Keys requires players to utilize the powerful Geo Element and some crafty puzzle-solving skills. Fans can find solutions to the first three Bedrock Keys here, allowing them to get into the Chasm easier.

Genshin Impact 2.6: How to use the cage-shaped object to break the Bedrock Keys

Genshin Impact's latest area is locked behind several Bedrock Keys. Destroying the first three Bedrock Keys is essential to getting into the Chasm, and players will get tasked with breaking them through the Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering quest.

This quest will unlock the Chasm's underground mines area, where much of the treasure lies, so fans will want to complete it. Breaking the Bedrock Keys requires a keen eye and the help of a puzzle item that fans may not have utilized in quite a while.

(Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players will be tasked with destroying these Bedrock Keys by an NPC named Muning near the Chasm. This is part of the new Chasm Delvers questline, and by destroying these seals, players will be able to access the inner part of the Chasm.

They will receive a diagram from Muning that shows them where the main three keys are, and they'll need to head to these points to destroy them.

How to destroy the Bedrock Keys in Genshin Impact

The cage-shaped object that Genshin Impact fans are told to utilize in breaking the keys requires a Geograna to operate, which can be found by breaking the strange golden brown crystal formations in the area. Once players have destroyed them, a small star-shaped object will emerge.

A Geogranum is perched on the rock. (Image via miHoYo)

Gamers can then touch it, and it will follow them around. They'll need to bring it to the cage-shaped object, which will activate it. Once activated, striking it will cause a projectile to fly out at the key, damaging it. Fans will need to do this multiple times for each key, with each projectile breaking the pillar more and more.

Ren れん @shoyxz The Chasm Puzzle Mechanism - Genshin Impact



A Thread

Once all of the cage-shaped objects have been used, the key will be destroyed and sink back into the earth. By utilizing this method on each marked key, players can bring down all three of these floating seals, leaving them with one last seal to find.

Genshin Impact 2.6's newest area requires players to do quite a bit of puzzle-solving before gaining entry.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha