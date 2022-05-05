Genshin Impact extends Ayaka banner for ongoing version: Details explored

Genshin Impact's latest posts have revealed that patch 2.6 will be extended until further announcements are made. Previous official announcements have informed players that the patch 2.7 release date has also been delayed to a future date.

This is a great opportunity for Kamisato Ayaka fans as they get more time to earn primogems to summon her from the banner. The same goes for her signature weapon Misplitter Reforged on the weapon banner (Epitome Invocation).

Here's everything players need to know about the latest announcement of Genshin Impact and the extension of Kamisato Ayaka's banner.

Kamisato Ayaka's Genshin Impact banner gets extended along with patch 2.6

On May 5, 2022, Genshin Impact made an official announcement about adding Phase III for patch 2.6. Following the official announcement, Kamisato Ayaka's banner called The Heron's Court and Epitome Invocation (weapons banner) will be extended until further announcements are made by the officials.

No changes have been made to Kamisato Ayaka's banner, and it will contain the same 4-star characters that appeared on the banner in Phase II. The 4-star characters that will continue to appear on Ayaka's banner are:

Rosaria

Razor

Sayu

The phase III banner for Kamisato Ayaka currently has no end date. The end date will be announced in the future as the banner features a 240-day life span. The 240-day indicator on Kamisato Ayaka's banner is most likely a glitch and will be fixed with an update shortly.

Mistsplitter Reforged also extended in Event Wish "Epitome Invocation"

Alongside Kamisato Ayaka's banner, the weapon banner has also received an extension in Phase III. The weapon banner will continue to feature the same weapons featured in Phase II.

Players can use this opportunity to summon either of the 5-star weapons:

Mistsplitter Reforged

The Unforged

5-star weapons featured on the weapon banner (Image via Genshin Impact)

Mistsplitter is Kamisato Ayaka's signature weapon with a high base ATK of 674 and 44.1% Crit DMG as secondary stats. It is an excellent weapon that players can use for their sword DPS characters.

The Unforged is a great weapon for claymore DPS characters with ATK% as secondary stats. Claymore's passive provides additional ATK but requires the character to be protected by a shield to take full advantage of the passive.

The 4-star weapons that will be featured on the weapon banners are the following:

Favonius Warbow

Favonius Lance

Favonius Sword

Favonius Codex

The Bell

Like Kamisato Ayaka's banner, the weapon banner currently has no expiration date. Players will need to wait for future announcements to learn when Phase III and its banners will end, and the Genshin Impact patch 2.7 update will launch.

Edited by Danyal Arabi