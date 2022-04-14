Best characters to pair with The Unforged in Genshin Impact in April 2022

Genshin Impact features a large collection of powerful weapons that players can obtain to pair with their favorite characters.

Claymore fans will be delighted to learn that the unique-looking 5-star The Unforged will soon return to the weapon banners in the second phase of the Genshin Impact 2.6 patch update. It has a unique passive that requires players to add a shield character to the team to take full advantage of the weapon’s abilities. The passive, when active, can significantly increase the overall damage of the character equipping it.

This article will discuss some of the best characters who can equip The Unforged in Genshin Impact.

Which characters are the most suitable for The Unforged in Genshin Impact?

The Unforged is a weapon with both a high base attack and higher secondary stats. At level 1, this 5-star claymore has a Base ATK of 46 and 10.8% ATK% as a secondary stat. When fully ascended, the Base ATK rests at 608 and ATK% rises to a whopping 49.6%.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Mistsplitter Reforged (Sword) and The Unforged (Claymore) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



#GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Mistsplitter Reforged (Sword) and The Unforged (Claymore) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Mistsplitter Reforged (Sword) and The Unforged (Claymore) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/4Ff3jTuNht

The passive of The Unforged is called the Golden Majesty in Genshin Impact. When equipped with a claymore character, the passive can increase the shield strength of the character by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40%. When the character lands hits on opponents, ATK will increase by 4%/5%/6%/7%/8% for 8s. A maximum of 5 stacks can be gained. While the character is protected by a shield, the ATK increase effect will increase by 100%.

This implies that as long as the character equipping The Unforged is protected by a shield, the character can take full advantage of the passive while increasing the shield’s durability greatly. Here are some characters who can generate their own shield to take full advantage of The Unforged’s passive:

1) Noelle

阿卡尼 @AqlAlqrn and the true geo archon noelle with the unforged and the true geo archon noelle with the unforged https://t.co/TW6wCMIPyN

Noelle, in any constellation, can equip The Unforged to deal some serious damage to her opponents. She can generate her own shield with her Elemental Skill, lasting for 12 seconds with a downtime of 12 seconds.

One of her passives can reduce the cooldown of her Elemental Skill, thereby allowing her shield to be active at all times. This means that Noelle has the ability to keep the passive of The Unforged active continuously, taking full advantage of the weapon's potency.

2) Xinyan

Xinyan (Image via Genshin Impact)

Just like Noelle, Xinyan can also generate her own shield using her Elemental Skill. She is one of the most overlooked characters capable of dealing decent damage to enemies if enough time is invested in building her.

One of her passives is called “...Now That's Rock 'N' Roll!" which can increase physical damage by 15% when protected by Xinyan’s shield. With this passive and The Unforged in her hands, Xinyan can destroy anything that faces her.

3) Beidou

Beidou (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Unforged is very powerful when paired with Beidou, who can also generate her shield after her C1 is active. Beidou can also use the 5-star claymore to increase her Elemental Skill and Burst damage.

This is most effective when players are using Beidou as their off-field damage dealer to increase the overall DPS of the team. Even while Beidou is off the field, she can still trigger passives to deal more damage. The ATK% as a secondary stat is a great help to boost Beidou’s Elemental damage.

It is not necessary for the characters equipping The Unforged to generate their own shield. If there are other party members who can generate a shield for the claymore character, they can still activate the passive to take full advantage of it.

Here are some of the characters who are suitable to equip The Unforged when paired with shield characters such as Zhongli or Diona.

1) Razor

Razor (Image via Genshin Impact)

Despite being an electro character, Razor relies on physical attacks as his main source of damage. When equipped with The Unforged, Razor can undoubtedly receive a massive boost in DPS from the claymore’s passive when protected by a shield.

Genshin Impact players can also pair Razor with a Cryo character to trigger superconduct to reduce physical resistance and increase the overall damage output of Razor.

2) Diluc

Diluc can also use The Unforged when paired with shield characters in the team to activate the powerful claymore’s passive. The ATK% is another great boost that can increase Diluc’s Pyro damage greatly during his Elemental Skill and Burst.

Diluc can easily gain stacks to increase his damage output without losing out on his overall DPS in the process, which allows him to hit harder with each swing.

These are some of the better characters who can take advantage of The Unforged weapon. Players must keep in mind that since The Unforged is a 5-star weapon with a high base attack and sub-stat, they should definitely use it with any available claymore character in their composition instead of letting it rust in their Genshin Impact inventory.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Edited by Atul S