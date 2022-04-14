The Unforged and Mistsplitter Reforged banner release date in Genshin Impact (April 2022)

Mistsplitter Reforged and The Unforged are the two 5-star weapons for Genshin Impact 2.6's second weapon banner.

Mistsplitter Reforged is a 5-star Sword, and its last appearance was when Ayaka had her last banner, so it's only fitting that it returned alongside her rerun. Meanwhile, The Unforged is a 5-star Claymore that has had two appearances before this upcoming rerun.

Its planned release date is April 19, 2022. miHoYo has also announced that the following 4-star weapons will also be featured in the next Epitome Invocation:

Favonius Sword

The Bell

Favonius Lance

Favonius Codex

Favonius Warbow

This Epitome Invocation will start at 18:00 on April 19, 2022, and end at 14:59 on May 10, 2022.

What Travelers should know about The Unforged and Mistsplitter Reforged rerun in Genshin Impact 2.6

During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Mistsplitter Reforged (Sword) and The Unforged (Claymore) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Mistsplitter Reforged (Sword) and The Unforged (Claymore) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

It's worth noting that this Epitome Invocation will launch simultaneously alongside Ayaka's rerun. Both banners have their reasons as to why a player should pull for them.

Another thing worth pondering is the last time these weapons showed up; it can be several months until players get another chance at pulling for them.

The last time these weapons were featured was as follows:

Mistsplitter Reforged: July 21, 2021 - August 10, 2021

July 21, 2021 - August 10, 2021 The Unforged: September 1, 2021 - September 21, 2021

September 1, 2021 - September 21, 2021 Favonius Sword: January 25, 2022 - February 15, 2022

January 25, 2022 - February 15, 2022 The Bell: December 14, 2021 - January 4, 2022

December 14, 2021 - January 4, 2022 Favonius Lance: March 8, 2022 - March 29, 2022

March 8, 2022 - March 29, 2022 Favonius Codex: January 25, 2022 - February 15, 2022

January 25, 2022 - February 15, 2022 Favonius Warbow: January 5, 2022 - January 25, 2022

Countdowns until this weapon banner comes out in Genshin Impact 2.6

Different servers will have access to this banner at different times. Players on the American server will have to wait for the longest out of the main three regions.

Note: This countdown (and the upcoming ones) also apply to Ayaka's rerun.

Genshin Impact has a good following in Europe, so there are bound to be plenty of European players who are in need of this countdown.

They're in the middle of the pack when it comes to accessing new banners in the second phase of an update.

Finally, this countdown is applicable to Genshin Impact players in the Asian servers. Mistsplitter Reforged and The Unforged will be summonable in the region once this countdown states, "The weapon banner has started (Asia)."

