Genshin Impact Crystal Core farming locations and route (May 2022)

Crystal Core is necessary for any Genshin Impact player seeking to efficiently farm artifacts and materials. No character or weapon uses them for Ascension, making this item's primary purpose four crafting recipes:

Adepti Seeker's Stove

Condensed Resin

Frostshield Potion

Windbarrier Potion

Of these four items, Condensed Resin is the most helpful item for Travelers to craft. That item only requires one Crystal Core, 40 Original Resin, and 100 Mora, but it gives users two sets of rewards at Ley Line Outcrops and Domains.

Hence, they need to find optimal farming routes for acquiring Crystal Cores.

Where to farm Crystal Core in Genshin Impact

It's worth mentioning that Crystal Cores don't spawn in the wild; instead, they're automatically obtained whenever gamers catch a Crystalfly. There are four catchable types of Crystalflies:

Anemo Crystalfly

Cryo Cyrstalfly

Electro Crystalfly

Geo Crystalfly

The only significant difference between them is their color and location. Aside from that, catching a Crystalfly will give Travelers one Crystal Core. The above interactive map shows all their sites, but there are some popular farming routes for players to consider.

Farming routes

There are nearly two dozen Crystalflies here (Image via miHoYo)

Since Crystalflies tend to spawn in clusters, most Genshin Impact farming routes will be based on how close one teleport is to another. Not every user would want to farm every individual Crystalfly, but it's still worth farming the clusters in a logical order.

For example:

There are 24 Crystaflies at Dawn Winery (use the nearby Statue of the Seven and head south and then east)

Collect all Crystalflies in one location, and then go to the next spot (marked by the red arrows for convenience). Dawn Winery is a popular place to spot, given that there are over two dozen Genshin Impact Crystalflies there.

Windrise is another hugely popular spot (Image via miHoYo)

There are five Crystalflies near the tree in Windrise. Use the Statue of the Seven there and run around the tree to collect them all. They're all clustered together and incredibly close to a teleport, making this spot popular to farm.

It's also nearby Dawn Winery, meaning that users don't have to move their map too far to access it.

North of Mt. Aocang is another good location (Image via miHoYo)

There are plenty of Crystalflies scattered all across Mondstadt and Dragonspine, but they're either too little in numbers or inconvenient to access. In this case, the above farming route north of Mt. Aocang is another good location for lazier Genshin Impact players to consider.

Simply teleport to the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain, head south, and then westward to that nearby peninsula.

Stone Guyun Forest is another good location (Image via miHoYo)

One of the most popular locations to farm Crystal Cores in Genshin Impact is Guyun Stone Forest. There are ten Crystalflies here, with the vast majority near the Domain.

Gamers can easily grab a few of them in a few seconds. If they really want to, they can head north and then southeast to collect three more.

Seirai Island has 43 Crystalflies (Image via miHoYo)

If players had to farm one particular island in Inazuma for Crystal Cores in Genshin Impact, then Seirai Island would be the best choice. There are several convenient teleports and short glides that get them to every Electro Crystalfly on the island.

There are more Crystal Cores here than on every other Inazuma island combined.

Of course, these images are just basic farming routes for Genshin Impact users to consider. That's already a few dozen to collect, which should serve them well for quite a while.

Edited by Ravi Iyer