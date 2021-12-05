Genshin Impact Crystal Core locations: All areas with an interactive map (December 2021)

Crystal Cores are among the most desirable items to get in Genshin Impact, making an interactive map a lifesaver when it comes to saving time.

No characters or weapons use Crystal Cores as materials; instead, it is valuable for the items that players can craft and forge. There are four items in total:

Adepti Seeker's Forge

Condensed Resin

Frostshield Potion

Windbarrier Potion

Out of the four, Condensed Resin is typically what most Genshin Impact players want. They can only hold up to five of them at a time, but it essentially doubles the loot players get at Ley Line Outcrops and Domains.

Hence, it's useful for grinding. Crystal Cores come from any Crystalfly, of which there are currently:

Anemo

Cryo

Electro

Geo

Genshin Impact guide: Where to find Crystal Core locations through an interactive map

The above interactive map displays all currently known Crystal Core locations in Genshin Impact. Players need to remember to capture the elemental Crystalflies to receive this item automatically.

As of right now, there are 184 Crystal Core locations in Genshin Impact. The general layout is:

48 (Mondstadt)

42 (Seirai Island)

36 (Liyue)

22 (Dragonspone)

16 (Narukami Island)

15 (Kannazuka)

5 (Tsurumi Island)

Genshin Impact gamers can manipulate the above interactive map however they'd like. One can zoom in and out or pan it in any direction.

How to acquire a Crystal Core

Three Geo Crystalflies in the Guyun Stone Forest (Image via Genshin Impact)

To acquire a Crystal Core in Genshin Impact, go up to any elemental Crystalfly and catch them with the relevant interaction button. Keep in mind that Crystalflies don't spawn in the rain. If it's raining, proceed to skip time and teleport out of a location before returning to it.

Genshin Impact players should know that Crystalflies will attempt to fly away when they approach them. Still, it's possible to collect all of them and receive their Crystal Nodes.

Travelers don't have an arbitrary limit to how many Crystal Cores they can carry, other than the game's usual maximum limit.

How to get Condensed Resin

A player crafting some Condensed Resin (Image via Genshin Impact)

First, Genshin Impact players must obtain Instructions: Condensed Resin. To get it, they must reach Reputation Level 3 in Liyue. To boost their Reputation Level, one can do:

Weekly Bounties

Weekly Requests

World Exploration

Archon Quests

World Quests

After achieving that, players must go to an alchemy table. If they haven't learned the recipe yet, they will see it near the top. Otherwise, crafting a Condensed Resin costs:

1 Crystal Core

40 Original Resin

100 Mora

Remember, one can only buy up to five Condensed Resins in Genshin Impact.

