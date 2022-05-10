Where to find Pinecones in Genshin Impact: Top 5 locations

Genshin Impact is full of ingredients, from wild mint to fresh fruits, and players can find tons of these items scattered throughout the land. Pinecones are another ingredient that can be found near trees, and they are used for cooking and the game's latest event, Marvelous Merchandise.

Fans looking to supplement their pinecone collection for making some delicious meals from Mondstadt or trading into Liben for precious Primogems can find some of the best places to find them here. Pinecones are pretty easy to collect if users know where to look.

Genshin Impact: Five great places to find Pinecones

Pinecones are usually found near trees in Genshin Impact, and they can also be found in certain areas in Liyue. These brown seeds are pretty large and aren't easy to miss, making collecting them a breeze.

Fans will need plenty of Pinecones for Liben or if they want to make dishes like the Mondstadt Hash Brown.

Pinecones are especially helpful for the Marvelous Merchandise event, as Liben will ask for them in return for 40 Primogems. This is a huge sum for some simple Pinecones, so gamers will want to make sure they have some on hand.

5) Stormbearer Mountains

Plenty of Pinecones can be found here (Image via Hoyoverse)

Throughout the Stormbearer Mountains area, tons of Pinecones can be found scattered below trees and near Hilichurl encampments.

4) Stormbearer Point

Check for pinecones in the northern region of Mondstadt (Image via Hoyoverse)

There are tons of trees to check for pinecones in the northern region of Mondstadt, and fans will want to make sure they head up the mountain near the waypoint, as it has tons of pinecones to collect.

3) Starsnatch Cliff

Players should avoid heading up to Starsnatch Cliff (Image via Hoyoverse)

Pinecones are found throughout the lower levels of Starsnatch Cliff, and a teleport to the Midsummer Courtyard domain makes collecting them easy. However, players should avoid heading up to Starsnatch Cliff, as there are only Cecilias up there.

2) Near Whispering Woods

This clearing is full of trees (Image via Hoyoverse)

The region just above Whispering Woods is full of trees with plenty of pinecones to collect just beneath them. Users can gather around twenty pinecones from this area alone, so they'll want to scour it well.

1) Qingce Village

sayonara~bye @sssayonarabye A friend and I shared a laugh over the thought that a"Genshin Impact AR55 optimal PINECONE FARMING ROUTE (999 PINECONES PER DAY)" video might possibly exist unironically. A friend and I shared a laugh over the thought that a"Genshin Impact AR55 optimal PINECONE FARMING ROUTE (999 PINECONES PER DAY)" video might possibly exist unironically. https://t.co/9M0gls4LiJ

This is the easiest place to gather pinecones, and it is just by the leftmost Qingce Village waypoint. This bridge has quite a few pinecones on it, and by walking up and down, gamers can gather around ten pinecones in just a few seconds.

Genshin Impact's pinecones are pretty easy to collect, and fans shouldn't have a hard time gathering them with this guide.

