Where to find raw meat in Genshin Impact: Top 5 locations revealed

Genshin Impact has tons of recipes for players to create, with foods ranging from tender steaks to wondrous feasts. These food items can provide allies with useful buffs and tons of healing, so fans will want to have a stocked supply of ingredients to make cooking a lot easier.

Collecting these ingredients can be easy, as many can be bought from vendors in main cities. However, when it comes to gathering meat, users will need to head out into the wilderness and hunt it down themselves.

Genshin Impact: Best spots to find raw meat

While cooking in Genshin Impact is pretty easy, collecting the raw ingredients to make many of the best dishes can be time-consuming. Fans will need to have tons of meat to create items like the Adeptus Temptation or the Crab, Ham, and Veggie Bake.

Luckily, raw meat is plentiful in the world of Teyvat, and intrepid explorers can easily find it in these five places. This is because Genshin Impact allows players to gather tons of ingredients simply by exploring its massive world.

5) Qingce Village

There are plenty of boars to hunt here (Image via Hoyoverse)

There are plenty of boars to find in Qingce Village, and users can glide to the west from the waypoint to find three swimming in the river, netting them some quick and easy meat.

4) Dunyu Ruins

Several boar can be hunted here (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fans can head to the Dunyu Ruins waypoint and glide down to find a ton of boars on the nearby hills. These boars are just wandering around, and there are approximately five of them to hunt.

3) Springvale

Springvale hides some boar (Image via Genshin Impact)

A few boars are hanging out in the forests of Springvale, and taking them down is easy, thanks to the nearby waypoint. Creeping up on these boars isn't too tough, thanks to the cover of the trees. Players can also purchase raw meat from Draff in this town.

2) Dragonspine

The Great Snowboar King and his minions (Image via Hoyoverse)

Gamers can head to Dragonspine in search of chilled meat, as they can find plenty of frozen boars to defrost and defeat. The Great Snowboar King also respawns every 12 hours, and he drops around ten chilled meat, which can be defrosted for easy raw meat.

1) Brightcrown Canyon

Tons of boars can be found here (Image via Hoyoverse)

One of the most accessible places to find boars in the whole game is near Brightcrown Canyon's waypoint. Fans will want to teleport there and head west until they locate a clearing in the forest populated by tons of these boars. They can then get to hunting and quickly collect 10-12 raw meat.

