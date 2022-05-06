×
Create
Notifications

Leaks suggest that Genshin Impact 2.6 may not rerun any filler banners during the downtime

Ayaka looks to fill the gap during the delay (Image via Genshin Impact)
Ayaka looks to fill the gap during the delay (Image via Genshin Impact)
Tariq Hassan
Tariq Hassan
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 06, 2022 07:50 AM IST
Rumors

Genshin Impact 2.7's delay has left many players wondering whether a new character would come to fill the banner gap. Unfortunately for those hoping for reruns of fan-favorite characters like Klee or Yoimiya, it appears that according to current leaks, there seem to be no plans for any additional rerun banners.

This may come as a surprise to many, as this delay is currently indefinite, and much of the community expected a rerun to appear once Ayaka's banner came to an end. Instead, it seems like Ayaka's banner will be extended until the delay ends. Players can find out more about these leaks here.

Genshin Impact leaks claim that there won't be any filler banners during the delay

[Reliable - Uncle Y]Q: So, will they bring forward the rate-up of some old characters?A: No new banners. The livestream will be around [May] 20th.(TL by @litt1ef0x.)- SYP Leaks Archive: discord.gg/Aspmwmybv8- WFP Uncle Dictionary: docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d… twitter.com/LeaksNga/statu… https://t.co/n9YGkLIVsx

According to several inside sources, Genshin Impact 2.6 will not feature any rerun banners during the downtime between updates. This means that players won't be able to look forward to filler banners featuring previous 5-stars or even a banner with the chance to get a character from the standard 5-star characters. Many had hoped for the chance of these banners coming, but leaks appear to suggest otherwise.

"Zephyr of the Violet Garden" Version 2.6 Events Preview - Phase IIIHello Travelers! Let's take a look at the upcoming events!See Full Details >>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/YQ6LBm1nnN

With the announcement of Phase 3 of the 2.6 update, players learned about the new events coming in the next few weeks. They also learned that Ayaka Kamisato's banner would last indefinitely until the 2.7 update goes live. Currently, it displays that her banner will last around 200 days, which is an unbelievable amount.

Congratulations to Kamisato Ayaka for having the longest banner in Genshin history https://t.co/grKRN01x0Z

Luckily, this is just a placeholder number, and fans can still look forward to a new banner arriving later this year, once the update releases. Players will even be entitled to compensation in the form of many of the game's most rare resources, including plenty of Primogems.

Ayaka banner extended by 240 days, welp this time the "dead game" jokes are kinda true... https://t.co/vqh5p2Ky3S

Fans can expect the next featured banner along with the 2.7 update. The banner is set to include Yelan, a powerful and mysterious character who made her debut in The Chasm. She can provide her allies with a ton of value, so gamers will want to save up their extra Primogems for her release.

just #yelan #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/deTLsBxHrM

Genshin Impact's 2.7 downtime may be one of the game's longest so far, and it seems like there won't be a filler banner during the gap. Still, with the COVID-19 crisis currently affecting development, many in the community aren't too disappointed and are wishing the best for the Hoyoverse team.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact 2.7's downtime appears to be without a filler banner, and fans will just have to wait for the new update to arrive.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी