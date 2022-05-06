Leaks suggest that Genshin Impact 2.6 may not rerun any filler banners during the downtime

Genshin Impact 2.7's delay has left many players wondering whether a new character would come to fill the banner gap. Unfortunately for those hoping for reruns of fan-favorite characters like Klee or Yoimiya, it appears that according to current leaks, there seem to be no plans for any additional rerun banners.

This may come as a surprise to many, as this delay is currently indefinite, and much of the community expected a rerun to appear once Ayaka's banner came to an end. Instead, it seems like Ayaka's banner will be extended until the delay ends. Players can find out more about these leaks here.

Genshin Impact leaks claim that there won't be any filler banners during the delay

According to several inside sources, Genshin Impact 2.6 will not feature any rerun banners during the downtime between updates. This means that players won't be able to look forward to filler banners featuring previous 5-stars or even a banner with the chance to get a character from the standard 5-star characters. Many had hoped for the chance of these banners coming, but leaks appear to suggest otherwise.

With the announcement of Phase 3 of the 2.6 update, players learned about the new events coming in the next few weeks. They also learned that Ayaka Kamisato's banner would last indefinitely until the 2.7 update goes live. Currently, it displays that her banner will last around 200 days, which is an unbelievable amount.

Congratulations to Kamisato Ayaka for having the longest banner in Genshin history

Luckily, this is just a placeholder number, and fans can still look forward to a new banner arriving later this year, once the update releases. Players will even be entitled to compensation in the form of many of the game's most rare resources, including plenty of Primogems.

Ayaka banner extended by 240 days, welp this time the "dead game" jokes are kinda true...

Fans can expect the next featured banner along with the 2.7 update. The banner is set to include Yelan, a powerful and mysterious character who made her debut in The Chasm. She can provide her allies with a ton of value, so gamers will want to save up their extra Primogems for her release.

Genshin Impact's 2.7 downtime may be one of the game's longest so far, and it seems like there won't be a filler banner during the gap. Still, with the COVID-19 crisis currently affecting development, many in the community aren't too disappointed and are wishing the best for the Hoyoverse team.

Genshin Impact 2.7's downtime appears to be without a filler banner, and fans will just have to wait for the new update to arrive.

