Genshin Impact 2.7 delay compensation and total primogems calculated

Genshin Impact 2.7's delay has left some fans unsure of when the game's newest update will release. This update was set to bring new characters like Yelan and Kuki Shinobu to the game, alongside new story quests and powerful weapons. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 crisis, the development of the update had to be halted.

It has now been officially announced that players will receive a Primogem compensation for the downtime, along with some other rewards for the wait. Here's how many Primogems they can look forward to receiving during the delay.

Primogem compensation for Genshin Impact 2.7 delay revealed

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.



From 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, we will issue compensation to Travelers every week.



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/72… Delay for the Version 2.7 Update Compensation NoticeDear Travelers,Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.From 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, we will issue compensation to Travelers every week.See Full Details >>> Delay for the Version 2.7 Update Compensation NoticeDear Travelers,Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.From 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, we will issue compensation to Travelers every week.See Full Details >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/72… https://t.co/Sfp5UVHLRa

This announcement is the first that has been made regarding the Genshin Impact 2.7 delay, and it details how players will be compensated for the downtime. The postponing of the update will likely last for the rest of the month, with some sources claiming that it will last around three weeks. This announcement details the compensation that players will receive during this downtime.

Genshin Update  @GenshinUpdate

From 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, they will issue compensation to us every week

Hope everyone stay safe 🥺

#GenshinImpact #原神 Delay for the Version 2.7 Update CompensationFrom 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, they will issue compensation to us every weekHope everyone stay safe 🥺 Delay for the Version 2.7 Update CompensationFrom 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, they will issue compensation to us every weekHope everyone stay safe 🥺#GenshinImpact #原神 https://t.co/UjyZvcqog7

According to the post, players who have reached Adventure Rank 5 or above by May 11, 2022 are entitled to receive these rewards. Each week until the 2.7 update releases will reward players with these items:

400x Primogems

1x Fragile Resin

7x Heroes Wit

16x Mystic Enhancement Ore

120,000x Mora

This is a pretty hefty sum of rewards, and players will definitely want to make sure they claim them every week. These gifts will expire once the 2.7 update releases, so fans won't want to miss out on them.

Genshin Impact News @GenshinImpactUp



Rewards are:



Primogem x400, Fragile Resin x1, Hero's Wit x7, Mystic Enhancement Ore x16, and Mora x 120,000



#Genshinlmpact 400x Primogems will be given every week along with other items as Ver 2.7 Delay Compensation.Rewards are:Primogem x400, Fragile Resin x1, Hero's Wit x7, Mystic Enhancement Ore x16, and Mora x 120,000 400x Primogems will be given every week along with other items as Ver 2.7 Delay Compensation. Rewards are:Primogem x400, Fragile Resin x1, Hero's Wit x7, Mystic Enhancement Ore x16, and Mora x 120,000#Genshinlmpact https://t.co/dfU3KnuaNg

Over the course of the downtime, players will receive these rewards around three times, if the leaks are correct. This means that they can look forward to a pretty hefty sum by the time Genshin Impact 2.7 finally releases. According to current calculations, they should be able to acquire around:

1200 Primogems

3x Fragile Resin

21x Heroes Wit

48x Mystic Enhancement Ore

360,000x Mora

This brings players close to a 10 pull, along with providing them with a ton of resources to level up characters. Once the 2.7 update launches, they'll also be able to summon on new characters like Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. Fans can look forward to these rewards to help tide them over until the 2.7 update launches later this year.

Genshin Impact 2.7's delay is still indefinite, but players can at least look forward to some extra rewards each week until it releases.

Edited by Siddharth Satish