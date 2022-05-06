×
Create
Notifications

Genshin Impact 2.7 delay compensation and total primogems calculated

Fans can look forward to tons of Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)
Fans can look forward to tons of Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)
Tariq Hassan
Tariq Hassan
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 06, 2022 03:23 PM IST
Feature

Genshin Impact 2.7's delay has left some fans unsure of when the game's newest update will release. This update was set to bring new characters like Yelan and Kuki Shinobu to the game, alongside new story quests and powerful weapons. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 crisis, the development of the update had to be halted.

It has now been officially announced that players will receive a Primogem compensation for the downtime, along with some other rewards for the wait. Here's how many Primogems they can look forward to receiving during the delay.

Primogem compensation for Genshin Impact 2.7 delay revealed

Delay for the Version 2.7 Update Compensation NoticeDear Travelers,Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.From 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, we will issue compensation to Travelers every week.See Full Details >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/72… https://t.co/Sfp5UVHLRa

This announcement is the first that has been made regarding the Genshin Impact 2.7 delay, and it details how players will be compensated for the downtime. The postponing of the update will likely last for the rest of the month, with some sources claiming that it will last around three weeks. This announcement details the compensation that players will receive during this downtime.

Delay for the Version 2.7 Update CompensationFrom 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, they will issue compensation to us every weekHope everyone stay safe 🥺#GenshinImpact #原神 https://t.co/UjyZvcqog7

According to the post, players who have reached Adventure Rank 5 or above by May 11, 2022 are entitled to receive these rewards. Each week until the 2.7 update releases will reward players with these items:

  • 400x Primogems
  • 1x Fragile Resin
  • 7x Heroes Wit
  • 16x Mystic Enhancement Ore
  • 120,000x Mora

This is a pretty hefty sum of rewards, and players will definitely want to make sure they claim them every week. These gifts will expire once the 2.7 update releases, so fans won't want to miss out on them.

400x Primogems will be given every week along with other items as Ver 2.7 Delay Compensation. Rewards are:Primogem x400, Fragile Resin x1, Hero's Wit x7, Mystic Enhancement Ore x16, and Mora x 120,000#Genshinlmpact https://t.co/dfU3KnuaNg

Over the course of the downtime, players will receive these rewards around three times, if the leaks are correct. This means that they can look forward to a pretty hefty sum by the time Genshin Impact 2.7 finally releases. According to current calculations, they should be able to acquire around:

  • 1200 Primogems
  • 3x Fragile Resin
  • 21x Heroes Wit
  • 48x Mystic Enhancement Ore
  • 360,000x Mora

This brings players close to a 10 pull, along with providing them with a ton of resources to level up characters. Once the 2.7 update launches, they'll also be able to summon on new characters like Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. Fans can look forward to these rewards to help tide them over until the 2.7 update launches later this year.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact 2.7's delay is still indefinite, but players can at least look forward to some extra rewards each week until it releases.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी