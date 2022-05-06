Genshin Impact Teapot maintenance end time revealed after new announcement

Genshin Impact's latest event may have revealed the end date of the Serenitea Pot's downtime, meaning players will finally get the chance to fully interact with their teapot once again. The Serenitea Pot has been down for quite a while now, and fans have been getting compensation in the form of extra Realm Currency.

However, many have missed the building and home management mechanics that come with the Teapot. Thanks to the reveal of the Spices from the West event, the date that the Serenitea Pot may return online has been revealed. Fans can find out more here.

The Serenitea Pot's return date revealed in Genshin Impact

Hello Travelers! Let's take a look at the upcoming events!



With the 2.6 update being extended due to a delay with the game's development, many players have been worried that the Serenitea Pot's downtime would never end.

However, with the Spices from the West starting soon, gamers won't have to wait much longer for the teapot's return. The event is set to begin on May 14, and it looks to feature the teapot quite heavily.

The spices from the west event is coming, so the teapot is almost back

2.7 update will be after June 7th, so there’s one month delay (at least)

This event is tied to a researcher from Sumeru named Nazafarin, as she conducts experiments on different spices and their effects. This event will be similar to previous cooking events, with a new spicy twist as players conduct their own tests on delicious and familiar meals.

Fans will need to provide their own ingredients and utilize proper timing as they fill up their pot with tasty ingredients. This event will likely provide quite a few Primogems, and looks to also reward chefs with EXP materials and Weapon Enhancement items. As the delay between updates progresses, fans will definitely want to take part in this new event to claim the great rewards on offer.

This Genshin Impact event is set to last from May 14 to June 7, giving players plenty of time to complete all of the recipes and collect all of the valuable rewards. This event is just one more thing pointing the Traveler towards Sumeru, and it looks like fans may see the new region sometime in the near future.

For those who have been patiently awaiting the return of the Serenitea Pot, it seems that the wait won't be too much longer. Players will want to start laying the foundations for their perfect structures now and get ready to spend all of that accumulated Realm Currency once the teapot returns.

It appears that Genshin Impact will bring the Serenitea Pot back soon, thanks to the new Spices from the West event.

